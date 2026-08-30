Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 semi final second leg preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
Match information
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows
Date:
30/08/26
Kick-off:
15:00
Venue:
King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.
How to watch Arrows vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/ SABC 1
Golden Arrows team news
For Golden Arrows, there are no significant injury concerns and Pitso Dladla is expected to name the same starting XI that beat Sundowns in the first leg.
Junior Dion, last season's PSL Golden Boot winner and the scorer of the first leg's only goal, will lead the attacking line with new signing Ronaldo van Neel, who joined from Hungry Lions ahead of the new season, in support.
Goalkeeper Edward Maova is the only goalkeeper in both the PSL and the MTN8 not to have conceded a single goal this season and will be hoping to extend that record to seven games after facing Sundowns today.
Sundowns team news
Right-back Khuliso Mudau is out for months after he suffered an achilles rupture before the first leg, Zuko Mdunyelwa is the most likely to fill in on the right side of the defence.
Keanu Cupido, Arthur Sales, and Nuno Santos all remain on the injured list and defender Thato Sibiya has left to join French side Lille LOSC.
In the good news column for Miguel Cardoso is that both Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners are fit again.
- Backpage
Head-to-head and recent form
Sundowns enjoy a massive win advantage over Arrows in their 46 previous meetings, having won 27 of them to Arrows nine, with 10 draws.
Sundowns will have to overcome history as well as Arrows on Sunday. They have never won an away leg of an MTN8 semi-final, with their record reading drawn six, lost five in that specific scenario.
Sundowns form: W L W D W
Arrows are the clean sheet masters this season and are yet to concede a single goal in competitive action. Another clean sheet here would guarantee their progression into the final against Orlando Pirates.
Arrows form: W W D D W
Most recent head-to-head record:
Date
Result
Competition
23/08/26
Sundowns 0-1 Arrows
MTN8
05/03/26
Sundowns 2-1 Arrows
PSL
24/09/25
Arrows 1-0 Sundowns
PSL
GOAL Prediction
Home: 14%
Draw: 43%
Away: 43%
- Backpagepix
Useful links
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting