Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 semi final second leg preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

For Golden Arrows, there are no significant injury concerns and Pitso Dladla is expected to name the same starting XI that beat Sundowns in the first leg.

Junior Dion, last season's PSL Golden Boot winner and the scorer of the first leg's only goal, will lead the attacking line with new signing Ronaldo van Neel, who joined from Hungry Lions ahead of the new season, in support.

Goalkeeper Edward Maova is the only goalkeeper in both the PSL and the MTN8 not to have conceded a single goal this season and will be hoping to extend that record to seven games after facing Sundowns today.







