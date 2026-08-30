Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Steve Blues

Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 semi final second leg preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

MTN 8 Cup
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
B. Leon
I. Rayners
A. Modiba
T. Mokoena
S. Ndlovu
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
S. Dladla
J. Dion
R. Van Neel
A. Maxwele

GOAL gives you all the details to follow the Brazilians' cup fixture at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi against Abafana Bes'thende. The Pretoria club will need to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to put five years of heartbreak in the Wafa Wafa tournament behind them.

  • King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium

    Match information


    Game:

    Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows

    Date:

    30/08/26

    Kick-off:

    15:00

    Venue:

    King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Umlazi.


    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Arrows vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams


    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App/SABC Plus

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202/ SABC 1


    Or follow live GOAL updates here.

  • Golden Arrows team news

    For Golden Arrows, there are no significant injury concerns and Pitso Dladla is expected to name the same starting XI that beat Sundowns in the first leg.

    Junior Dion, last season's PSL Golden Boot winner and the scorer of the first leg's only goal, will lead the attacking line with new signing Ronaldo van Neel, who joined from Hungry Lions ahead of the new season, in support.

    Goalkeeper Edward Maova is the only goalkeeper in both the PSL and the MTN8 not to have conceded a single goal this season and will be hoping to extend that record to seven games after facing Sundowns today.



    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • Sundowns team news

    Right-back Khuliso Mudau is out for months after he suffered an achilles rupture before the first leg, Zuko Mdunyelwa is the most likely to fill in on the right side of the defence.

    Keanu Cupido, Arthur Sales, and Nuno Santos all remain on the injured list and defender Thato Sibiya has left to join French side Lille LOSC.

    In the good news column for Miguel Cardoso is that both Teboho Mokoena and Iqraam Rayners are fit again.



  • Nuno Santos and Mothobi Mvala, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Sundowns enjoy a massive win advantage over Arrows in their 46 previous meetings, having won 27 of them to Arrows nine, with 10 draws.

    Sundowns will have to overcome history as well as Arrows on Sunday. They have never won an away leg of an MTN8 semi-final, with their record reading drawn six, lost five in that specific scenario.

    Sundowns form: W L W D W

    Arrows are the clean sheet masters this season and are yet to concede a single goal in competitive action. Another clean sheet here would guarantee their progression into the final against Orlando Pirates.

    Arrows form: W W D D W

    Most recent head-to-head record:

    Date

    Result

    Competition

    23/08/26

    Sundowns 0-1 Arrows

    MTN8

    05/03/26

    Sundowns 2-1 Arrows

    PSL

    24/09/25

    Arrows 1-0 Sundowns

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction

    Home: 14%

    Draw: 43%

    Away: 43%

  • Junior Dion Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Useful links