Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla admits player confusion over Mamelodi Sundowns result - 'He did not know the real score of the game'

The MTN8 semi-final second leg between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns ended in high drama and tactical uncertainty.

Abafana Bes'thende entered the contest with high spirits following a first-leg victory in Atteridgeville, but the sheer quality of Masandawana proved overwhelming in the return fixture.

Despite a spirited performance, Arrows were ultimately eliminated, but the post-match discussion has centred on a breakdown in communication regarding the aggregate score.

As the clock ticked down, Philani Khumalo found the net for Arrows to make the aggregate score 3-3, triggering wild celebrations from the players.

However, these celebrations proved premature as the team appeared unaware that they were still heading out of the competition due to the away-goals rule.

“We did discuss all the permutations before the game, even if you could remember the interview before the game, I was saying we need to treat this game in insolation because we’re anticipating scenarios like this if Sundowns score more than one goal because then the away-goal advantage is with them because we only scored one,” Dladla said, per KickOff.



