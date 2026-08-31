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Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla admits player confusion over Mamelodi Sundowns result - 'He did not know the real score of the game'
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Confusion
The MTN8 semi-final second leg between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns ended in high drama and tactical uncertainty.
Abafana Bes'thende entered the contest with high spirits following a first-leg victory in Atteridgeville, but the sheer quality of Masandawana proved overwhelming in the return fixture.
Despite a spirited performance, Arrows were ultimately eliminated, but the post-match discussion has centred on a breakdown in communication regarding the aggregate score.
As the clock ticked down, Philani Khumalo found the net for Arrows to make the aggregate score 3-3, triggering wild celebrations from the players.
However, these celebrations proved premature as the team appeared unaware that they were still heading out of the competition due to the away-goals rule.
“We did discuss all the permutations before the game, even if you could remember the interview before the game, I was saying we need to treat this game in insolation because we’re anticipating scenarios like this if Sundowns score more than one goal because then the away-goal advantage is with them because we only scored one,” Dladla said, per KickOff.
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Mistakes proved costly
The coaching staff were well aware of the mountain they had to climb, but the message seemingly failed to filter down to the players in the heat of the moment.
Dladla pointed to lapses in concentration and individual mistakes as the primary reasons for the defeat, rather than a lack of effort.
"Yes, it was a tough game because we expected everything that happened today," Dladla admitted during his post-match analysis.
"I think we just made some individual and technical errors and, we lost concentration when we were defending."
"But I believe the boys did very well and for us to come and score these goals it was something that we didn’t think we could do."
"I really, really feel sorry for the players they did everything that they could.”
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Khumalo thought they were leading
While the players on the field were lost in celebration, the bench was frantically trying to reset the tactical approach to find another goal.
Dladla confirmed that the coaching staff knew exactly what was required to overcome the away-goals rule but could not get the players to react in time.
“But when I spoke to him [Khumalo], he did not know the real score of the game, he thought we were leading 3-2 and I said no it’s 3-3 meaning that an away-goal goes to them,” the coach added.
"Like I said we were concentrated on the bench, we knew that we needed another goal after that one, so we were trying to push them even those few minutes that we played we were trying to tell them let’s have more bodies up front," Dladla explained.
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Focus turns to PSL
Despite the heartbreak and the administrative confusion on the pitch, Dladla remained proud of the fight his side showed against one of the continent's heavyweights.
Scoring multiple goals against a side of Sundowns' calibre is a rare feat, and the coach believes there are plenty of positives to take into their upcoming league fixtures.
The result sees Mamelodi Sundowns advance to the MTN8 final where they will face Orlando Pirates, while Golden Arrows are left to reflect on what might have been.
The inability to grasp the aggregate scoreline in the final minutes will serve as a harsh lesson for Dladla's squad.
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