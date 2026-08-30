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Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Golden Arrows 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Miguel Cardoso is holding us back; Fawaaz Basadien dishing out expensive passes; They don’t want VAR because they want Orlando Pirates to benefit'

Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
M. Allende
C. Mailula
S. Dladla
K. Ndamane
J. Dion
R. Van Neel
A. Van Wyk

Abafana Bes’thende surrendered their lead in a five-goal MTN8 semi-final second-leg thriller, as Miguel Cardoso’s team fought back to book their place in the final. The Portuguese mentor has made no secret of his desire to turn the Tshwane giants’ fortunes around in the Wafa Wafa tournament, and his charges delivered when it mattered most.

Golden Arrows were left heartbroken by Mamelodi Sundowns at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Brazilians edged the hosts in a dramatic encounter.

The Brazilians came flying out of the blocks, desperate to overturn their first-leg setback and breathe life into their comeback hopes. Sundowns controlled the tempo and pinned Abafana Bes’thende back, but the hosts stood firm and frustrated the Tshwane giants with a disciplined defensive shape.

It took 31 minutes for Miguel Cardoso’s charges to finally find the breakthrough. A slick attacking move saw Marcelo Allende pick out Cassius Mailula, who kept his composure to fire home and hand Masandawana the lead.



Sundowns continued to probe for a second, while Pitso Dladla' side struggled to find a response, but neither side could add to the score before the interval as the Pretoria team headed into the break 1-0 ahead.

Right after the restart, the visitors thought they had doubled their advantage when Khulumani Ndamane found the back of the net, but their celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for handball.



The home side eventually hit back through Junior Dion, who combined with Ronaldo Van Neel before finding the back of the net to restore parity at 1-1.



Allende quickly restored Sundowns’ advantage, firing home to put Masandawana back in front at 2-1.



Antonio Van Wyk came off the bench to extend Bafana Ba Style’s lead, putting the visitors firmly in control of the tie.



However, the hosts refused to surrender, with Philani Kumalo pulling one back for Arrows to set up a nervy finish. It was not enough, though, as Sundowns held on for a 3-2 victory.



The result saw the tie finish 3-3 on aggregate, but the Chloorkop outfit progressed on the away-goals advantage.

GOAL has sampled supporters’ reactions to an entertaining match that delivered plenty of twists and turns.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Just pass the ball

    Matthews must not try to score; he must just pass the ball to make an assist!!! - KunutuMabusa

    Matthews needs to be serious; he's not covering after losing the ball... Our midfield needs balance - mcgate_s_de_3rd


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  • Oswin Appollis and Kyle Jurgens, Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Backpage

    Arrows learn how to park the bus

    Durban City must teach Golden Arrows how to park the bus🥹🔐 - SphieMakhaye


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    You can tell we are not coached

    Sundowns is very strong, but Cardoso is holding us back.

    You can tell we are not coached

    The inaccuracy of our passing, yet a simple option was available - Ngqoko_Phakama

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  • Teboho Mokoena Marcelo Allende Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    What a beautiful play

    The way Sundowns plays. You’d swear they aren’t playing for a “plastic cup”; what a beautiful play - uhm_dr


  • Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Left back position safe

    That left-back position is safe; Basadien is dishing out expensive passes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 - ghettostar_22

    Where was this Basadien last season? Modiba must stay whenever he is 😭 - matavele_wilton


  • var referee(C)Getty Images

    Where is the VAR?

    We need a march to SAFA offices. This is way too much now - tladi_tladi_508

    They don’t want VAR because they want Pirates to benefit; they know that the PSL referees are in the pocket of the chairman - Muzi197

    Where is the VAR😭😭😭 We're getting robbed - Rassie181