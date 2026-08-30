Golden Arrows 2-3 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Miguel Cardoso is holding us back; Fawaaz Basadien dishing out expensive passes; They don’t want VAR because they want Orlando Pirates to benefit'

Golden Arrows were left heartbroken by Mamelodi Sundowns at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Brazilians edged the hosts in a dramatic encounter.

The Brazilians came flying out of the blocks, desperate to overturn their first-leg setback and breathe life into their comeback hopes. Sundowns controlled the tempo and pinned Abafana Bes’thende back, but the hosts stood firm and frustrated the Tshwane giants with a disciplined defensive shape.

It took 31 minutes for Miguel Cardoso’s charges to finally find the breakthrough. A slick attacking move saw Marcelo Allende pick out Cassius Mailula, who kept his composure to fire home and hand Masandawana the lead.









Sundowns continued to probe for a second, while Pitso Dladla' side struggled to find a response, but neither side could add to the score before the interval as the Pretoria team headed into the break 1-0 ahead.

Right after the restart, the visitors thought they had doubled their advantage when Khulumani Ndamane found the back of the net, but their celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for handball.









The home side eventually hit back through Junior Dion, who combined with Ronaldo Van Neel before finding the back of the net to restore parity at 1-1.









Allende quickly restored Sundowns’ advantage, firing home to put Masandawana back in front at 2-1.









Antonio Van Wyk came off the bench to extend Bafana Ba Style’s lead, putting the visitors firmly in control of the tie.









However, the hosts refused to surrender, with Philani Kumalo pulling one back for Arrows to set up a nervy finish. It was not enough, though, as Sundowns held on for a 3-2 victory.









The result saw the tie finish 3-3 on aggregate, but the Chloorkop outfit progressed on the away-goals advantage.

GOAL has sampled supporters’ reactions to an entertaining match that delivered plenty of twists and turns.