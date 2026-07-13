Glody Lilepo warned over next move amid Kaizer Chiefs exit talk - 'In Arab countries, money didn’t always come on time'
- Backpage
Contract uncertainty fuels exit talk
Glody Makabi Lilepo's future at Kaizer Chiefs remains increasingly uncertain amid reports linking him with a move away.
The DR Congo international did not travel with the Glamour Boys to Spain for the pre-season camp.
The 28-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his current deal at Naturena, a situation that has naturally alerted several suitors across the continent looking to capitalise on his contract status.
- Backpagepix
Mbele issues financial safety warning
However, former Orlando Pirates striker Lelo Mbele has reached out to his compatriot to issue a reality check.
Mbele, who enjoyed a nomadic career across the Arab world, is concerned that Lilepo might be blinded by the lucrative figures being promised by teams in the Mediterranean region.
"I have told Lilepo about the risks of going to some of these Arab countries where your money is not always guaranteed," Mbele told KickOff.
"Lilepo must be careful about where he goes next.
"I know about all those Arabic countries because I played there, and your money doesn’t always come on time."
- Backpage
South African stability vs foreign risk
Mbele was quick to contrast his experiences in the Premier Soccer League with the hardships he faced abroad.
"Not once did Pirates choose not to pay me on the agreed date," Mbele averred.
"However, in the Arab countries, my money didn’t always come on time."
Lilepo now faces a difficult choice between the stability of Naturena and the high-risk, high-reward nature of the North.
- AFP
Pressure mounts for North African move
According to reports, the Congolese international is keen to secure a move that would see him return to CAF Champions League football this season.
Amakhosi have reportedly been approached on multiple occasions by interested clubs but while the club's hierarchy was initially reluctant to part ways with one of their key attacking players, persistent interest from North African giants has prompted a change in stance.
Chiefs are now said to be seriously considering offers as they look to avoid the prospect of losing Lilepo on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.
Moroccan giants AS FAR have reportedly opened talks with the Naturena hierarchy with a view to signing the Congolese attacker with Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi apparently waiting in the wings.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting