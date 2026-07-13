Glody Lilepo warned over next move amid Kaizer Chiefs exit talk - 'In Arab countries, money didn’t always come on time'

However, former Orlando Pirates striker Lelo Mbele has reached out to his compatriot to issue a reality check.

Mbele, who enjoyed a nomadic career across the Arab world, is concerned that Lilepo might be blinded by the lucrative figures being promised by teams in the Mediterranean region.

"I have told Lilepo about the risks of going to some of these Arab countries where your money is not always guaranteed," Mbele told KickOff.

"Lilepo must be careful about where he goes next.

"I know about all those Arabic countries because I played there, and your money doesn’t always come on time."