Kaizer Chiefs leave Glody Lilepo out of pre-season tour in Spain as the star faces uncertain future under Fernando Da Cruz

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, Glody Lilepo has been left behind as Fernando Da Cruz and his squad jetted off to Europe for a nine-day training camp.

Despite recently rejoining the team following his off-season break, the 28-year-old was not included in the travelling party, sparking immediate questions regarding his status at the club as per FARPost.

The decision to exclude Lilepo is reportedly linked to growing uncertainty over his long-term future.

Sources close to the situation indicate that while Chiefs are not aggressively trying to offload the winger, they are willing to listen to offers for the Congolese attacker before the European and domestic transfer windows close.







