Kaizer Chiefs leave Glody Lilepo out of pre-season tour in Spain as the star faces uncertain future under Fernando Da Cruz
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Lilepo headlines list of high-profile absentees
In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, Glody Lilepo has been left behind as Fernando Da Cruz and his squad jetted off to Europe for a nine-day training camp.
Despite recently rejoining the team following his off-season break, the 28-year-old was not included in the travelling party, sparking immediate questions regarding his status at the club as per FARPost.
The decision to exclude Lilepo is reportedly linked to growing uncertainty over his long-term future.
Sources close to the situation indicate that while Chiefs are not aggressively trying to offload the winger, they are willing to listen to offers for the Congolese attacker before the European and domestic transfer windows close.
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North African giants circle for Lilepo
Lilepo’s performances in the gold and black have not gone unnoticed across the continent, with several North African heavyweights already tabling bids.
Moroccan powerhouses AS FAR and Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi are understood to be the primary suitors, with the latter having already submitted a formal proposal to the Naturena hierarchy.
The interest is intense, with reports suggesting that the current offers on the table exceed the initial fee Chiefs paid to secure Lilepo's services in early 2025.
With another unnamed club from the region also making enquiries, the Soweto giants find themselves in a position where a significant profit could be made on their star man.
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Frustration behind the scenes at Naturena
The writing has been on the wall for some weeks, following a series of cryptic social media posts from the player himself. Lilepo took to Instagram recently with messages that read "leaving bye" and "bye bye," fueling speculation that his relationship with the club had reached a breaking point.
It is widely understood that the DR Congo international has grown increasingly frustrated with life behind the scenes.
Despite the tension, Chiefs remain in a commanding position regarding any potential transfer. Lilepo is currently tied to the club until June 2027, and Amakhosi hold an option to extend that deal by a further year.
Any club looking to prize him away from South Africa will need to meet a valuation that reflects his status as one of the league's premier creators.
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Preparing for life after the Congolese winger
Since his arrival in January 2025, Lilepo has been a statistical powerhouse, netting 15 goals and providing five assists in 56 appearances.
He was instrumental in ending the club’s decade-long trophy drought during the Nedbank Cup triumph and helped secure a third-place finish in the Premier Soccer League last term.
However, his absence from the Spanish tour—where Chiefs will face European and Saudi Arabian opposition—suggests Da Cruz is planning for life without him.
Lilepo isn't the only notable name missing from the flight to Spain, with Thabo Cele and Ashley Du Preez also left behind in Johannesburg.
As the Soweto giants prepare for their return to South Africa and a Toyota Cup clash against Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC on July 26, the makeup of the squad looks set for a major overhaul.
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