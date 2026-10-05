Getty Images
'Too close to an important game' - Why Gian Piero Gasperini has blocked Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina from Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell
Gasperini makes a tough Roma call
Roma head coach Gasperini has confirmed that Dybala and Molina will not travel to South America forMessi's final Argentina appearance this week. The legendary forward is set to bid a definitive farewell to the international stage in a friendly against Benin on Wednesday, October 7.
Despite neither Dybala nor Molina being called up for the current international break, the Roma pair had hoped to watch the emotional occasion from the stands. Both players share a deep bond with Messi and boast 105 international caps between them.
However, Gasperini has officially blocked the transatlantic journey. The Italian tactician insists that there is simply not enough time for the duo to make the trip before Roma return to pressing domestic action.
- Getty Images
A long way from Argentina
The Giallorossi are currently preparing for a demanding run of fixtures following the international break, starting with a crucial clash against Como on Sunday. This will be swiftly followed by a massive test against Real Madrid.
Gasperini explained his logical decision during an interview with Sky Sport Italia on Monday, highlighting the logistical nightmare of sending two key players across the globe for a ceremonial visit.
"We are too close to an important game like our one on Sunday [to let Dybala and Molina fly to and from Argentina]," Gasperini stated. "We’re a long way from Argentina and sending them there would have meant making them fly for a lot of hours so close to the match and Roma preferred for that not to happen."
An emotional Argentina farewell
Messi will finally close the curtain on a legendary international career that includes two Copa America titles, consecutive World Cup finals, and the ultimate global glory over the last decade. He is widely considered the greatest footballer of all time. Gasperini was quick to acknowledge the sheer magnitude of the superstar's legacy.
"Messi’s farewell will be emotional," Gasperini admitted. "Personally, I’ve seen lots of star players, initially as a player myself and then as a coach, but it’s hard to think of anyone who’s achieved what Lionel has. I’m sorry to see his career with the Albiceleste come to an end."
While Dybala and Molina miss out, several Serie A stars will be present for the historic night. Inter captain Lautaro Martinez, Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez, and Como posterboy Nico Paz are all in the squad, alongside Roma team-mates Leonardo Balerdi, Matias Soule and Santiago Castro.
- Getty Images Sport
Roma focus on vital club duties
While their international team-mates prepare for the Benin fixture, Dybala and Molina must remain focused on their club commitments in Italy. Dybala has been absent from the Argentina setup since 2024, while Molina is currently serving a suspension following his antics at the end of the 2026 World Cup final.
Roma will hope that retaining two of their most experienced South American stars at the training ground pays dividends. Gasperini's side desperately need positive results against both Como and Madrid to build vital momentum.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting