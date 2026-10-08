Getty Images Sport
Benin manager Gernot Rohr fumes as Lionel Messi and Argentina stars refuse to swap shirts or take photos after legend's farewell
A frustrating farewell match
Messi played his final game for Argentina on Tuesday in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin. The 39-year-old marked the historic occasion by scoring a penalty before retiring from international duty.
However, the occasion ended in frustration for the opposition. Benin head coach Rohr claims that the South American side completely shut out his squad after the final whistle. According to the manager, his players were banned from engaging with the Argentina squad. This meant they missed out on the traditional post-match custom of swapping shirts and greeting their opponents.
- AFP
Security blocks Messi photos
The Benin squad were reportedly desperate to commemorate their match against the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. Rohr explained that his team was ultimately left empty-handed after their attempts were firmly rejected.
"My players tried everything, but nothing worked," Rohr told RMC Sport. "The Argentinians didn’t give our players anything, not even a photo with Messi. We wanted to exchange shirts, but we didn’t get any. They wouldn’t even allow us to enter their player corridor. Security was turning everyone away. Players were coming with their shirts hoping to swap them with Argentina players."
Scaloni offers small consolation
Rohr did acknowledge that sharing the pitch with Messi was an extraordinary experience for his players. Even so, the veteran manager felt his squad deserved a little more acknowledgement on the night. The Benin boss eventually managed to secure a small piece of memorabilia for himself. He waited for over 30 minutes after the final whistle to approach the opposition camp.
Rohr revealed that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni eventually signed an old, match-worn Messi shirt that he had brought with him. This proved to be the only successful interaction between the two camps following the friendly.
- Getty Images Sport
End of an incredible era
The match officially brings the curtain down on one of the greatest international careers in football history. Messi steps away from the Argentina setup as their most successful and iconic player. The forward won two Copa America titles and reached three World Cup finals during his time with the national team. He finally became a world champion in 2022 after leading his country to glory in Qatar.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting