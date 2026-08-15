Gavin Hunt hails hat-trick hero Quwan Plaatjies after sensational Stellenbosch debut - 'He’s not a striker, he’s a goal scorer'

Stellenbosch head coach Gavin Hunt was left in awe after watching 20-year-old Quwan Plaatjies dismantle Marumo Gallants with a clinical hat-trick on his senior debut at the Athlone Stadium on Friday night.

The performance was so striking that Hunt immediately drew parallels between the young prospect and one of South Africa’s most iconic finishers.

Hunt was quick to define the specific qualities that make Plaatjies a unique threat in the final third, distinguishing between general forward play and pure finishing ability.

"I saw him last season. He’s not a striker," Hunt told the media.

This boy, he’s a goal scorer. Now there’s a big difference for me. He’s like, if I’m going to say this, It’s going to be all over the media, like, Mark Williams."



