Rest of PSL Wrap: Stellenbosch run riot against Marumo Gallants: AmaZulu vs Siwelele, Sekhukhune vs Polokwane City, Durban City vs Richards Bay, Milford vs Kruger United and TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows still to come

Stellenbosch FC registered their first victory of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season with a resounding 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Athlone Stadium on Friday night.

Gavin Hunt's charges flexed their muscles against Gallants, scoring two goals in the first half courtesy of DStv Diski Challenge graduate Quwan Plaatjies, who was making his PSL debut.

In the second stanza, Plaatjies completed his hat-trick after 54 minutes to give Stellenbosch a commanding lead.

Gallants briefly got back into it through Thapelo Dhludhlu who scored in the 80th minute with what turned out to be just a consolation goals as Gavin Hunt's men earned their first win of the season.