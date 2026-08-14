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Quwan Plaatjies StellenboschBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Rest of PSL Wrap: Stellenbosch run riot against Marumo Gallants: AmaZulu vs Siwelele, Sekhukhune vs Polokwane City, Durban City vs Richards Bay, Milford vs Kruger United and TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows still to come

Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs Marumo Gallants
Durban City vs Richards Bay
Durban City
Richards Bay
Stellenbosch FC
Marumo Gallants
AmaZulu FC vs Siwelele
AmaZulu FC
Siwelele
Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City
Sekhukhune United
Polokwane City
TS Galaxy vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
TS Galaxy
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Milford FC vs Kruger United
Milford FC
Kruger United

In an opening match of the jam-packed Premier Soccer League weekend, Stellies crushed Gallants on Friday night at Athlone Stadium, with a development graduate netting a hat-trick to give the home side three points. The Winelands-based side collected its first maximum points of the 2026/27 campaign after failing to register a win in their opening two matches.

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch Backpage

    Stellenbosch 3-1 Marumo Gallants

    Stellenbosch FC registered their first victory of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season with a resounding 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Athlone Stadium on Friday night.

    Gavin Hunt's charges flexed their muscles against Gallants, scoring two goals in the first half courtesy of DStv Diski Challenge graduate Quwan Plaatjies, who was making his PSL debut.

    In the second stanza, Plaatjies completed his hat-trick after 54 minutes to give Stellenbosch a commanding lead.

    Gallants briefly got back into it through Thapelo Dhludhlu who scored in the 80th minute with what turned out to be just a consolation goals as Gavin Hunt's men earned their first win of the season.

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  • Sandile Mthethwa AmaZuluBackpagepix

    AmaZulu vs Siwelele

    Date: 15 August 2026

    Kick-off Time: 15:00

    Venue: Kings Park Stadium

  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune UnitedBackpagepix

    Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City

    Date: 15 August 2026

    Kick-Off Time: 17:30

    Venue: Seshego Stadium

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  • Khalil Ben Youssef Durban City

    Durban City vs Richards Bay

    Date: 15 August 2026

    Kick-Off Time: 20:00

    Venue: Chatsworth Stadium

  • Kruger United Motsepe championsBackpagepix

    Milford vs Kruger United

    Date: 15 August 2026

    Kick-Off Time: 20:00

    Venue: Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium

  • Bernard Parker, TS Galaxy , April 2026TS Galaxy

    TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows

    Date: 16 August 2026

    Kick-Off Time: 17:30

    Venue: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium