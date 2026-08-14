Rest of PSL Wrap: Stellenbosch run riot against Marumo Gallants: AmaZulu vs Siwelele, Sekhukhune vs Polokwane City, Durban City vs Richards Bay, Milford vs Kruger United and TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows still to come
- Backpage
Stellenbosch 3-1 Marumo Gallants
Stellenbosch FC registered their first victory of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season with a resounding 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Athlone Stadium on Friday night.
Gavin Hunt's charges flexed their muscles against Gallants, scoring two goals in the first half courtesy of DStv Diski Challenge graduate Quwan Plaatjies, who was making his PSL debut.
In the second stanza, Plaatjies completed his hat-trick after 54 minutes to give Stellenbosch a commanding lead.
Gallants briefly got back into it through Thapelo Dhludhlu who scored in the 80th minute with what turned out to be just a consolation goals as Gavin Hunt's men earned their first win of the season.
- Backpagepix
AmaZulu vs Siwelele
Date: 15 August 2026
Kick-off Time: 15:00
Venue: Kings Park Stadium
- Backpagepix
Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City
Date: 15 August 2026
Kick-Off Time: 17:30
Venue: Seshego Stadium
Durban City vs Richards Bay
Date: 15 August 2026
Kick-Off Time: 20:00
Venue: Chatsworth Stadium
- Backpagepix
Milford vs Kruger United
Date: 15 August 2026
Kick-Off Time: 20:00
Venue: Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium
- TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows
Date: 16 August 2026
Kick-Off Time: 17:30
Venue: Solomon Mahlangu Stadium
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting