Gavin Hunt explains why former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah's Stellenbosch FC debut has been delayed

“I’d love to get Ndah, but some people get a work permit done much quicker than others,” Hunt said as per iDiski Times.

“I mean, it’s just a change of employee, so it should be something quick. It’s a problem because I want to compare, but if you compare big leagues around the world, if a foreign player, the work permit gets done through a certain person for all the clubs, in my opinion.

“So, I think that should happen, but it’s never happened like that. So, it’s a bit disappointing because he’s been here close to a month, and he should have played by now.”