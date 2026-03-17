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Olisa Ndah, StellenboschStellenbosch
Khothatso Leballo

Gavin Hunt explains why former Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah's Stellenbosch FC debut has been delayed

The Nigeria international has not played competitive football since September 2024. After completing his move to the Maroons in February, he has been forced to wait longer than expected to make his maiden appearance. His continued absence from matchday squads has now been clarified.

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Surprise exit

    Olisa Ndah joined Stellenbosch FC in February following is surprise exit from Orlando Pirates.

    But a month after being announced as a new player for the Cape Winelands side, he is yet to make his Stellenbosch debut.

    Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt has explained a situation that has, so far, blocked the centre-back from making his maiden appearance for the club.

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  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch Backpage

    Why Ndah is yet to play for Stellenbosch

    “I’d love to get Ndah, but some people get a work permit done much quicker than others,” Hunt said as per iDiski Times.

    “I mean, it’s just a change of employee, so it should be something quick. It’s a problem because I want to compare, but if you compare big leagues around the world, if a foreign player, the work permit gets done through a certain person for all the clubs, in my opinion.

    “So, I think that should happen, but it’s never happened like that. So, it’s a bit disappointing because he’s been here close to a month, and he should have played by now.”

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpagepix

    Hunt sold Ndah dummy

    Before Stellenbosch faced Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League match in February, Hunt gave an encouraging update regarding Ndah.

    His remarks might have left Amakhosi coaches planning around the dreadlocked defender.

    "Ndah, we are hoping he will be ready for us on Tuesday; let’s see," Hunt said.

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  • Thabo Moloisane and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    More competition for Ndah at Stellies

    While Ndah left Pirates in search of playing opportunities after finding competition stiff at the Soweto giants, he might find himself in an almost similar situation at Stellenbosch.

    He will be pushing to be selected ahead of either Bafana Bafana defender Thabo Moloisane, Mosa Lebusa or Athenkosi Mcaba.

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