Gavin Hunt provides massive news regarding ex-Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah's availability against Kaizer Chiefs! Key defender set to miss crunch PSL tie

This is the fourth time Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs will meet this season in a competitive assignment.

The first one was in the Premier Soccer League, where Amakhosi won 2-0, but Stellies avenged when they eliminated the Soweto giants from the Carling Knockout.

They followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 in a recent engagement between the sides.