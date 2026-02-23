Gavin Hunt provides massive news regarding ex-Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah's availability against Kaizer Chiefs! Key defender set to miss crunch PSL tie
- Backpage
The fourth meeting!
This is the fourth time Stellenbosch and Kaizer Chiefs will meet this season in a competitive assignment.
The first one was in the Premier Soccer League, where Amakhosi won 2-0, but Stellies avenged when they eliminated the Soweto giants from the Carling Knockout.
They followed it up with a 2-1 victory in the Nedbank Cup Round of 32 in a recent engagement between the sides.
- Backpage
Who will be missing?
Stellenbosch come into the match without South Africa international Thabo Moloisane, who was red-carded in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 defeat against Golden Arrows.
The 26-year-old has so far made 24 appearances for the club, of which 12 have been in the Premier Soccer League.
- Stellenbosch
What is tha latest on Ndah?
A couple of days ago, Stellies signed free agent Olisa Ndah, who had been released by Orlando Pirates, a club he served for four years.
He was not part of the Nedbank team that fell to Arrows and might miss the Chiefs' date.
"Ndah, we are hoping he will be ready for us on Tuesday; let’s see," coach Gavin Hunt told the media.
- Backpagepix
Advantage Chiefs?
Amakhosi have rested for 10 days before their clash with Stellies, and Hunt has hinted his players might be fatigued.
"We will play a game on Tuesday against Chiefs; they have played one in ten days, and we have played [three] in eight days or something," he argued.
“That includes travelling; it just happens like that, and you’ve got to take it and move on," the 61-year-old concluded.