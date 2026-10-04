Franco Mastantuono addresses huge expectations after scoring maiden Argentina goal

Intense scrutiny has followed the midfielder since his high-profile breakthrough at River Plate and transfer to Madrid, yet he remains determined to enjoy his football. Speaking in the mixed zone about handling the pressure that comes with his club and international profile, Mastantuono explained: "I know there are huge expectations placed on me; I embrace it, but I also have to play for myself and try to enjoy it. Being in the national team alongside so many experienced players helps me a lot."