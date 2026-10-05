France player ratings vs Belgium: Michael Olise and Desire Doue inspire stunning late turnaround

For 77 minutes, it appeared that Mark van Bommel’s Belgium were poised to secure a disciplined away victory following Dodi Lukebakio's first-half opener. Les Bleus struggled to break down a compact Belgian block, despite dominating 61% of the possession and amassing an expected goals (xG) figure of 2.38. The tactical landscape shifted significantly in the final quarter, as France’s superior physical conditioning and bench depth finally told against an increasingly weary Belgian rearguard.
The turnaround was nothing short of extraordinary, ignited by the introduction of several high-ceiling youngsters. Between the 77th minute and the final whistle in stoppage time, France transitioned from a 0-1 deficit to a 4-1 rout. The clinical nature of the finishing in the closing stages reflected a game where France eventually overwhelmed their opponents through sheer volume, finishing with 24 total shots and 9 on target, compared to just 5 total efforts from the visitors.