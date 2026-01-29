Former Kaizer Chiefs striker puts club's lack of goals on midfielders not playing to forwards' strengths - 'You're going to make the forward look poor'

Kaizer Chiefs have kicked off 2026 on a high note after claiming two Premier Soccer League wins and a CAF Confederation Cup victory.

Those results have lifted Amakhosi to second place on the PSL standings, firmly placing them as genuine contenders for the league title.

The positive run has also breathed new life into their continental campaign, with renewed belief of progressing to the knockout stages.

However, the three straight wins have not been entirely convincing, as all have been narrow 1-0 scorelines.

Striker Glody Lilepo is the only forward to have found the net, while defender Aden McCarthy and midfielder Pule Mmodi have also chipped in with goals.

Former Chiefs forward Kenny Niemach has since pointed to what he feels is the key factor holding the team back in their quest for more goals.