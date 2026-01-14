Should Kaizer Chiefs sign another striker? Concerns raised over Flavio Da Silva, options out wide and at the heart of the defence
Where should Chiefs strengthen?
With crucial games awaiting Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League, the CAF Confederation Cup and the defence of their Nedbank Cup trophy, the Soweto heavyweights have been told they need to bolster their squad.
The midfield and the striking departments are areas believed to be in need of new players if Amakhosi are to put themselves in a place where they can challenge their rivals, mainly Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, for the league title.
Former TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela has assessed the Chiefs squad and pointed out that the Naturena outfit probably needs another striker, to go with a wide option and a defender.
The experienced tactician stated he has not been convinced by Da Silva, who was at one time likened to Nigeria's superstar Victor Osimhen, and this is an area that needs to be boosted.
However, Amakhosi have Etiosa Ighodaro, who has been quite impressive and has scored crucial goals in vital games.
Kaze trusts Da Silva
Malesela's questions on Da Silva have come even though Chiefs coach, Cedric Kaze, expressed their trust in their new striker.
“We knew that Silva is a box striker. He’s always there on the rebound, on the crosses, because he was injured the last time," the Burundian tactician said in a previous interview.
"We couldn’t give him more minutes. But he’s a player that we trust, and he can give us a lot.”
Malesela dissatisfied with Da Silva
"They also need to add variety to their wing options. I am uncertain about their new striker, Flavio Da Silva," he told KickOff.
"Strikers can be difficult to find, and I understand that, but I haven't seen consistent performance from him," he added.
Apart from adding another striker, Malesela said there is a need to deepen the midfield options by getting a backup for Sibongiseni Mthethwa.
"Chiefs are likely to announce new signings soon. There's a need for a backup player for Sibongiseni Mthethwa," added Malesela.
Defensive concerns
The former Chippa United tactician also analysed the Glamour Boys' defence, from card-prone Inacio Miguel to the budding Aden McCarthy.
"Additionally, addressing the centre-back position is important. Often, conceded goals stem from issues in this area. Inacio Miguel receives frequent bookings, which raises concerns about safety. A reliable backup is necessary, and Aiden McCarthy still needs to get acclimated to the PSL," the 60-year-old tactician explained.
"Regarding Given Msimango, I understand that coaches sometimes have their own preferences. It's possible he isn't their first choice in training, but honestly, his partnership with McCarthy may not be my first option. At centre-back, leadership is crucial—someone to take charge and organise the defence. Vocality in the field helps ensure coordination.
"I am not entirely sure about how vocal Given is, but from our time at TS Galaxy, I know he is a quiet person. Having someone who can lead and organise is essential to a solid defensive unit."
Are new signings coming? Motaung answers
Although the Soweto heavyweights have been asked to strengthen the team, Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung ruled out January transfer business.
"We will not say no if a special player comes along. Should that happen, we will consider it," Motaung explained recently.
"We are satisfied with our current squad because some of our players had injuries, but they are back now. We signed a lot of players at the beginning of the season, and some of them have not played yet," he added.
"It's not easy to join Chiefs; it takes time for some players to settle. They need to get used to the team [first] for everything to go accordingly. We do not want to keep on changing our squad," explained Motaung.
If, finally, Chiefs do not sign anyone, that will signal a total confidence in the current squad and the coaches who are expected to defend the Nedbank Cup and chase PSL and Confederation Cup glory.
At the end of the season, their decision will be analysed as a gamble that either paid off or a decision that undermined their ambitions.