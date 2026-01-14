Should Kaizer Chiefs sign another striker? Concerns raised over Flavio Da Silva, options out wide and at the heart of the defence

With crucial games awaiting Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League, the CAF Confederation Cup and the defence of their Nedbank Cup trophy, the Soweto heavyweights have been told they need to bolster their squad.

The midfield and the striking departments are areas believed to be in need of new players if Amakhosi are to put themselves in a place where they can challenge their rivals, mainly Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, for the league title.

Former TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela has assessed the Chiefs squad and pointed out that the Naturena outfit probably needs another striker, to go with a wide option and a defender.

The experienced tactician stated he has not been convinced by Da Silva, who was at one time likened to Nigeria's superstar Victor Osimhen, and this is an area that needs to be boosted.

However, Amakhosi have Etiosa Ighodaro, who has been quite impressive and has scored crucial goals in vital games.