Former Orlando Pirates star Andries Sebola defends Sebastian Pedersen amid slow start - 'Let’s give him time'

Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola remains convinced that Sebastian Pedersen will eventually silence his critics and avoid the fate of previous high-profile foreign signings who struggled at the club.

The 27-year-old Norwegian has yet to make a significant impact since joining from Sogndal Fotball. Despite the slow start, Sebola believes the striker possesses the necessary quality to succeed in the Betway Premiership once he has fully adjusted to his new environment.

"When they signed him, they saw the future. It’s a matter of time, and given a chance to know his teammates, I think he will make it," Sebola told Sowetan.

The former Pirates marksman is adamant that the newcomer just needs a fair opportunity to integrate into the squad.

"The boy will rise to the occasion. He is not a bad player. He will give competition to the other strikers that have been there. Now people are crying too much about [Yanela] Mbuthuma’s performance; he is on and off.".

"Let’s give him time; it is not easy to come from where he was to acclimatise. He is not like Brayan León at [Mamelodi] Sundowns; there it’s a different team altogether."



