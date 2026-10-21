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Former Orlando Pirates star Andries Sebola defends Sebastian Pedersen amid slow start - 'Let’s give him time'
Sebola backs Norwegian to succeed
Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola remains convinced that Sebastian Pedersen will eventually silence his critics and avoid the fate of previous high-profile foreign signings who struggled at the club.
The 27-year-old Norwegian has yet to make a significant impact since joining from Sogndal Fotball. Despite the slow start, Sebola believes the striker possesses the necessary quality to succeed in the Betway Premiership once he has fully adjusted to his new environment.
"When they signed him, they saw the future. It’s a matter of time, and given a chance to know his teammates, I think he will make it," Sebola told Sowetan.
The former Pirates marksman is adamant that the newcomer just needs a fair opportunity to integrate into the squad.
"The boy will rise to the occasion. He is not a bad player. He will give competition to the other strikers that have been there. Now people are crying too much about [Yanela] Mbuthuma’s performance; he is on and off.".
"Let’s give him time; it is not easy to come from where he was to acclimatise. He is not like Brayan León at [Mamelodi] Sundowns; there it’s a different team altogether."
Addressing fitness concerns
Pedersen’s impact has been limited by a lack of match fitness, with the Norwegian making just four substitute appearances so far, raising questions about his long-term prospects at the club.
"They must introduce him gradually, one thing for sure... he is going to deliver. He is hungry, you can see the movement, [but] does he get the supply?” Sebola questioned.
He remains optimistic that the return of other key players from the treatment room will benefit the striker.
"The only thing that worries me much is that a lot of players are coming back from injury now, and it is a matter of being patient. I followed him before he came to Pirates and I’m quite sure we will see the difference."
'He is still trying to adapt'
However, Sebola feels it is premature to categorise Pedersen alongside previous disappointments.
He argues that four substitute appearances are not enough to judge a player's true worth, especially one moving between vastly different footballing cultures.
"He is still trying to adapt to the the kind of football we play in SA," Sebola noted, reiterating that the physical and tactical demands of the league require a period of adjustment that the Norwegian has not yet been fully afforded.
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What comes next for Pedersen?
As Sea Robbers continue their quest for silverware, the pressure on the attacking department remains immense. The club has navigated through various injury crises, and the hope is that Pedersen will eventually provide the clinical finishing that has occasionally been lacking.
With the backing of a club icon like Sebola, the Norwegian will be hoping to secure more regular minutes under Abdeslam Ouaddou to prove he can be the solution to the team's search for a consistent goal-poacher.
For now, the focus remains on his gradual integration. If Pedersen can find the sharpness that made him a standout in Norway, he could yet become a vital asset for the Buccaneers.
The coming months will be crucial in determining whether 'Baby Haaland' can live up to his lofty nickname or if he will indeed become another entry on the list of strikers who couldn't quite master the demands of leading the line for one of South Africa's biggest football institutions.
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