Former Orlando Pirates defender urges lower-division players to follow Edmilson Chaney and Co.’s example – ‘You never know who is watching’

Orlando Pirates legend Kamal Sait has expressed his admiration for the club's recruitment of teenage sensation Edmilson Chaney, suggesting the youngster has the raw tools to become a massive hit with the Ghost.

Sait, who represented the Soweto giants with distinction between 1998 and 2002, admitted he was caught off guard by the speed of the transfer.

Reflecting on the move, Sait emphasised that Chaney’s journey should serve as a powerful motivation for other players currently grinding in the lower divisions.

Speaking to KickOff, he noted: "Firstly, I want to say that this should also be an indication and reminder to all young players from the lower leagues in Cape Town that you must always perform at your very best as you never know who is watching.”



