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Former Orlando Pirates defender urges lower-division players to follow Edmilson Chaney and Co.’s example – ‘You never know who is watching’
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A scouting success story
Orlando Pirates legend Kamal Sait has expressed his admiration for the club's recruitment of teenage sensation Edmilson Chaney, suggesting the youngster has the raw tools to become a massive hit with the Ghost.
Sait, who represented the Soweto giants with distinction between 1998 and 2002, admitted he was caught off guard by the speed of the transfer.
Reflecting on the move, Sait emphasised that Chaney’s journey should serve as a powerful motivation for other players currently grinding in the lower divisions.
Speaking to KickOff, he noted: "Firstly, I want to say that this should also be an indication and reminder to all young players from the lower leagues in Cape Town that you must always perform at your very best as you never know who is watching.”
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Potential to become a fan favourite
While the step up to a club of Pirates' stature is immense, Sait believes that Chaney possesses the specific attributes required to flourish in the Betway Premiership.
The teenager’s combination of physical gifts and technical proficiency has already caught the eye of seasoned observers.
Expanding on the player's potential, Sait provided an optimistic scouting report for the Buccaneers faithful.
"Edmilson is obviously a special player, but there's a long road ahead of him."
"In my view, he has what it takes: the skill, pace combined with football intelligence, which will further increase as he develops."
"He could become a crowd favourite."
"Look, at the end of the day, you are there to do a job and that is what he must tell himself and do it to the best of his ability,” he said.
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Warning against professional pitfalls
Success at a young age often brings financial rewards that can be difficult to navigate, and Sait was quick to offer a sobering perspective based on his own experiences in the professional game.
The transition from a modest background to the high-earning environment of the top flight is a well-known hurdle for South African talents.
"Many of us back then failed as we fell into the trap of earning a little bit more money than what you are used to and can manage."
"Suddenly, your lifestyle changes."
"There was no financial advice or guidance for us, so, yeah, I made our mistakes.”
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Learning from the best
The former Pirates man pointed toward successful figures in the current league landscape as blueprints for how to handle the pressure of the spotlight.
He cited players at Mamelodi Sundowns as examples of professionals who have balanced talent with the necessary discipline.
"Look at some of the young talented players [from Cape Town] currently with [Mamelodi] Sundowns, and chances are they are going to make it to the top."
"You can also look at how good Tashreeq [Matthews] is doing at the club."
"You also don't hear any negatives about Iqraam Rayners."
"We also don't want to discourage our players from going."
"No, they must go and experience life up north when the opportunity comes," Sait concluded.
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