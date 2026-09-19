Kaizer Chiefs ruled out of PSL title race by former coach - 'It’s a two-horse race... Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates'

Johnson highlighted the tactical instability under new head coach Fernando da Cruz as a primary reason for his scepticism.

The former Amakhosi interim boss suggested that constant tinkering with the starting eleven is hindering the team's ability to find a rhythm.

Success in the Betway Premiership often requires a settled core, something Chiefs have struggled to maintain during their opening fixtures.

Regarding the current coaching situation at Naturena, Johnson explained the difficulties of adjusting to a new environment to FARPost.

"It’s very difficult [for Chiefs] because they change their line-up quite often. He [Da Cruz] changes one or two players; sometimes he changes three players. It’s a very difficult scenario because he is also new to South African football.

"So, he has to learn, and you know we have 11 different cultures, and he comes from one culture.

“He worked in Morocco; we all understand football, and football is the same all over the world. It’s played XI vs XI, and if the quality of players you have on the pitch. But besides the quality we have on the pitch, we also have different dimensions and hierarchy on the pitch," he explained.



