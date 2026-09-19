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Kaizer Chiefs ruled out of PSL title race by former coach - 'It’s a two-horse race... Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates'
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Chiefs lack consistency
Despite Kaizer Chiefs remaining unbeaten in their opening six league fixtures, Johnson is adamant that the Soweto giants lack the consistency required to overhaul the current frontrunners.
Amakhosi currently occupy fourth spot in the standings, but a series of three draws has seen them drop valuable points. This stuttering form leaves them trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by eight points, although the Brazilians have played two additional matches.
The Glamour Boys are desperate to end a decade-long league title drought, having last tasted league success in the 2014/15 season. However, standing in their way are a rampant Sundowns side looking to reassert domestic dominance after a trophy-less season at home last year, and a Pirates squad intent on defending their crown.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Too many changes
Johnson highlighted the tactical instability under new head coach Fernando da Cruz as a primary reason for his scepticism.
The former Amakhosi interim boss suggested that constant tinkering with the starting eleven is hindering the team's ability to find a rhythm.
Success in the Betway Premiership often requires a settled core, something Chiefs have struggled to maintain during their opening fixtures.
Regarding the current coaching situation at Naturena, Johnson explained the difficulties of adjusting to a new environment to FARPost.
"It’s very difficult [for Chiefs] because they change their line-up quite often. He [Da Cruz] changes one or two players; sometimes he changes three players. It’s a very difficult scenario because he is also new to South African football.
"So, he has to learn, and you know we have 11 different cultures, and he comes from one culture.
“He worked in Morocco; we all understand football, and football is the same all over the world. It’s played XI vs XI, and if the quality of players you have on the pitch. But besides the quality we have on the pitch, we also have different dimensions and hierarchy on the pitch," he explained.
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Different cultures
The veteran coach, who also spent time at the helm of AmaZulu, emphasized that understanding the unique cultural landscape of South African football is vital for any foreign manager.
According to Johnson, managing a diverse dressing room requires more than just tactical knowledge; it requires an appreciation of the different backgrounds and social dynamics that influence player performance.
"If you know the Zulu culture, then it’s a different culture. Then the Xhosa culture is a different one. Then you have the players who I call the coloured players, who are the black players from Cape Town and coloured players from Johannesburg.
“Those are different dynamics that you, as a coach, have to understand.
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Very big errors
Beyond the cultural and tactical adjustments, Johnson pointed to basic on-field mistakes as the reason Chiefs are falling behind the pace set by Sundowns and Pirates. While the team has shown flashes of quality and created numerous scoring opportunities, their inability to kill off games has been their Achilles' heel.
"How have they [Chiefs] been playing now? Yes, they made some very big errors in games that they should have won.
"They have had some good scoring opportunities in games that they have been good in certain moments of the match.
"But then, as we all have seen, it’s the big mistakes that they have been making in different departments," he concluded.
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