Former Orlando Pirates coach tips Mamelodi Sundowns to win CAF Champions League 'Pyramids and Al Ahly exits open doors for Masandawana'
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Blessing in disguise for Sundowns?
After beating Stade Malien in the quarter-final of the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to their fourth consecutive semi-final of Africa's premier club competition.
As Masandawana continue to chase their continental glory, some heavyweights fell by the wayside. Perennial winners Al Ahly and defending champions Pyramids FC, who defeated the Premier Soccer League heavyweights last season in the final, were eliminated in the quarter-finals.
Al Ahly, the record Champions League winners, were eliminated by Esperance, while Pyramids fell to FAR Rabat.
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Door open for Downs
Former Orlando Pirates assistant head coach Fadlu Davids believes that the elimination of the Egyptian sides is an advantage for the Pretoria heavyweights.
“It was really a huge shock for Pyramids to be out and for Al Ahly to be out. It only opens the door for Sundowns if you talk about the moment for them to be able to win the Champions League; it’s now," the Raja Casablanca head coach said as per iDiski Times.
“I remember in 2016, it was a similar type: 'Are they going to qualify? If they don’t, they qualify through appeals in the boardroom, going on to win it.
“It was similar [this season], so they qualified through the group stages, which were really tough. And they immediately made it through," he added.
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Sundowns' season?
Although Fadlu believes Esperance will give Sundowns a run for their money in the semi-final, he says experienced stars will give the South African representatives an advantage.
“And now the coach looks clear; it’s not going to be easy against Esperance, with the calibre and with the experience in what they have gone through since 2016," the former Simba SC tactician continued.
“I think this is the season that Sundowns, with the experience of players and the age and experience of the team, have; this is the moment that, if they don’t win it this time, they would be very disappointed in themselves.”
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When will the semi-finals be played?
The semi-final matches will be played over two legs in April. The first leg games have been scheduled to be played between April 10 and 12, and the second leg duels will take place between April 17 and 19.
In the other semi-final, it will be an all-Moroccan affair as FAR Rabat and RS Berkane are set to clash.