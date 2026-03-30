Former Orlando Pirates coach tips Mamelodi Sundowns to win CAF Champions League 'Pyramids and Al Ahly exits open doors for Masandawana'

Former Orlando Pirates assistant head coach Fadlu Davids believes that the elimination of the Egyptian sides is an advantage for the Pretoria heavyweights.

“It was really a huge shock for Pyramids to be out and for Al Ahly to be out. It only opens the door for Sundowns if you talk about the moment for them to be able to win the Champions League; it’s now," the Raja Casablanca head coach said as per iDiski Times.

“I remember in 2016, it was a similar type: 'Are they going to qualify? If they don’t, they qualify through appeals in the boardroom, going on to win it.

“It was similar [this season], so they qualified through the group stages, which were really tough. And they immediately made it through," he added.