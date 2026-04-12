Former Mamelodi Sundowns star’s new role identified at his new PSL club - 'I think for now, centre-back is where I will put him'

Speaking after the narrow win, Tinkler was full of praise for the defender's technical output and composure under pressure.

“He has come through a lot. He has been with us for eight months, and he has been training with us. When he arrived, he was quite big,” Tinkler said as per IOL.

“I said to him, ‘We must set targets. If we get to those targets by December, then we can start considering you because I know the quality that he has. I think he has worked on it (shape) very well, and I think he did well.

"We are a team that wants to be possession-based, and we want to play out from the back, and he brought that confidence. Every single pass he made went to a man. That’s the quality that he possesses. He reads the game very well. He understands the game, and his communication with his teammates is very good.”