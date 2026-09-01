Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu opens up on choosing India over a PSL move - 'We couldn't find a solution'

The ex-AmaZulu midfielder has officially touched down in the Indian Super League, with Zungu revealing that Malappuram’s persistence made the move impossible to turn down.

Speaking to SABC SportSABC Sport, the former Bafana Bafana star opened up on his decision to swap familiar territory for a fresh start in India, with the prospect of experiencing a new football culture proving a major attraction as he enters the twilight of his career.

For Zungu, the move represents more than just a new destination, but an opportunity to embrace a different challenge and write another chapter in his career.



