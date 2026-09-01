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Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Bongani Zungu opens up on choosing India over a PSL move - 'We couldn't find a solution'
New chapter begins for Zungu
The ex-AmaZulu midfielder has officially touched down in the Indian Super League, with Zungu revealing that Malappuram’s persistence made the move impossible to turn down.
Speaking to SABC SportSABC Sport, the former Bafana Bafana star opened up on his decision to swap familiar territory for a fresh start in India, with the prospect of experiencing a new football culture proving a major attraction as he enters the twilight of his career.
For Zungu, the move represents more than just a new destination, but an opportunity to embrace a different challenge and write another chapter in his career.
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Financial hurdles blocking PSL move
While many expected the former Masandawana man to remain in South Africa after his recent stint, Zungu admitted that negotiations with local clubs proved difficult.
The midfielder was candid about the breakdown in communication with potential suitors back home in the Betway Premiership.
"I did talk to some PSL clubs, even before I left AmaZulu, but unfortunately we couldn't find a solution in terms of the contracts and the offers too. I then gave myself some time; the deal came here, and I just couldn't refuse it," said Zungu.
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The lure of the Indian Super League
Following unsuccessful talks with Betway Premiership clubs, Zungu revealed that his age, the offer on the table, and Malappuram’s genuine interest ultimately convinced him that an Indian adventure was the right move at this stage of his career.
"I said yes to India because firstly I'm 33 years old, so the finish line of my career is much closer. I also said yes because I was really happy with the offer, and most importantly, the club was interested in me. After speaking to the coach and the sporting director, I felt it would be a good move for me," he explained.
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What comes next for Zungu?
Zungu has already been impressed by the standard of football in India and will be expected to bring both experience and leadership to Malappuram.
The club sees the seasoned midfielder as more than just a marquee signing, with his role extending to mentoring the younger players and helping raise the overall level of the squad.
With the next chapter of his career now unfolding in India, Zungu will be under pressure to justify the faith placed in him and make his experience count on the pitch.
If he can hit the ground running, the move could offer the former Bafana star a fresh platform to prolong his career while leaving a lasting mark on his new surroundings.
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