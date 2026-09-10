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Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Miguel Reisinho lifts lid on shock exit - 'I will always stand by my values'

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Ex-Downs midfielder has broken his silence regarding his departure from the Chloorkop-based giants, firmly disputing claims that he struggled to adapt to life in South Africa. The Portuguese playmaker has hit back at suggestions made by head coach Miguel Cardoso, insisting that his professional principles remained intact throughout his tenure.

  • Miguel Cardoso and assistant coach Fabio Fernandes, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Reisinho rejects adaptation excuses

    Miguel Reisinho has officially responded to the narrative surrounding his unsuccessful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns, specifically targeting comments made by head coach Miguel Cardoso.

    The midfielder expressed genuine shock that adaptation issues were cited as a reason for his exit, claiming such concerns were never raised internally during his time at the club.

    Addressing the coach's specific assessment, Reisinho told Soccer Laduma: "He said that? That's interesting because it's something that was never really discussed during the season.

    "As I said before, I adapted very well to life in South Africa."


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  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2026Backpage

    Standing firm on professional principles

    While the club may have pointed toward external factors for his lack of impact, Reisinho suggests that the friction may have stemmed from his own uncompromising approach to the game.

    He hinted at a clash of cultures or expectations regarding how a professional footballer should conduct themselves, though he stopped short of detailing specific incidents.

    The midfielder was vocal about his personal standards, stating: "There are values and principles that I learned throughout my career, which helped me become the professional and the person I am today. Those are things I will never compromise on.

    "I have always been professional in every sense of the word, and I adapted well to the circumstances that came my way, even when some of them were not as normal as what I had been used to."




  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    A refusal to compromise values

    Reisinho’s departure has left many fans wondering what truly happened behind the scenes at one of Africa's most successful clubs.

    When pressed to elaborate on the specific values he refuses to compromise on, the player chose to remain somewhat cryptic while emphasising his integrity.

    He believes that his professionalism, respect, and honesty are non-negotiable pillars of his career, regardless of which club he represents or which country he is playing in.

    "What I can say is that I will always stand by my values, professionalism, respect, honesty, and the way I conduct myself," Reisinho explained during the exclusive interview.

    "Those are principles I have always followed throughout my career and will continue to follow. I prefer not to go into more detail about specific situations.



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  • Miguel Reisinho, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Mamelodi Sundowns

    Raja Casablanca links and future plans

    With his chapter at Sundowns now firmly closed, the midfielder is already being linked with high-profile moves across the continent.

    Reports recently surfaced connecting him with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca, one of the most prestigious names in African football.

    Commenting on the speculation surrounding his next move, Reisinho said: "It is always flattering to be linked with a club like Raja Casablanca, one of the biggest clubs in Morocco, with an incredible history and extraordinary supporters.

    "But what I can say about this situation is that there was an initial approach to find out whether I was available.

    "Since then, there has been no further progress or any attempt to discuss the possibility in greater detail."

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