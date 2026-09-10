Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Miguel Reisinho lifts lid on shock exit - 'I will always stand by my values'

Miguel Reisinho has officially responded to the narrative surrounding his unsuccessful stint at Mamelodi Sundowns, specifically targeting comments made by head coach Miguel Cardoso.

The midfielder expressed genuine shock that adaptation issues were cited as a reason for his exit, claiming such concerns were never raised internally during his time at the club.

Addressing the coach's specific assessment, Reisinho told Soccer Laduma: "He said that? That's interesting because it's something that was never really discussed during the season.

"As I said before, I adapted very well to life in South Africa."



