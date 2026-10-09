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Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach torn between old loyalties ahead of MTN8 final - 'It's very difficult for me to decide'
Tactical masterclass on the horizon
Expectations are soaring ahead of the MTN8 final, with Rhulani Mokwena predicting a spectacle that will showcase the very best of South African football.
"I'm excited for the final. I think it will be a good game. I think it's two very good teams, two very good, very, very well-coached teams," Mokwena said in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.
The tactician was quick to highlight the significance of the fixture, adding: "It's two very, very good teams, and of course who lead the pinnacle of South African football, so I think we will we will see a very good final."
- Pyramids
'It's very difficult for me to decide'
Having served in prominent roles at both Chloorkop and Mayfair, Mokwena finds himself in a unique position where he cannot lose, regardless of the final scoreline.
"It's very difficult for me to decide who I think will win, but I will be very happy at the end for sure," he continued.
"At the end of the game, I'll be very happy because if Sundowns win, I will be very, very happy. And if Pirates win, I will be very, very happy too."
This neutral stance is a rarity for a coach of his competitive nature, but it highlights the respect he holds for the two Premier Soccer League giants.
When competition overrides affection
While Mokwena will be celebrating either way this weekend, he clarified that his support for his former employers has one very specific limit.
"The only time I don't want Pirates or Sundowns to win is when I'm sitting, and I'm competing on the opposite bench. That's the only time," Mokwena revealed to SAFJA.
This competitive fire is what led him to numerous titles during his tenure in the PSL, but for this specific final, he can afford to take a step back and enjoy the progress of the teams he helped build.
- Backpagepix
Gratitude for the journey to the top
Mokwena’ rise to become one of the most respected coaches in African football was facilitated by the platforms provided by Sundowns and Pirates.
"I'm a big Mamelodi Sundowns fan, too. You know, I love the club. I'm very grateful to what the club and Dr Patrice [Motsepe] and the Chairman have done to help me to be the coach that I am.
"I have to give my salutations and my appreciation to Coach Pitso [Mosimane], I've got to give it to probably all these important parts of my career, including Orlando Pirates, including Mamelodi Sundowns, especially even with my time in the youth.
"I'm looking forward to it for sure, and I think the public will be will be exposed to a very high-level game, technically, there's absolutely no reason not to expect this."
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