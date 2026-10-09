Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates coach torn between old loyalties ahead of MTN8 final - 'It's very difficult for me to decide'

Expectations are soaring ahead of the MTN8 final, with Rhulani Mokwena predicting a spectacle that will showcase the very best of South African football.

"I'm excited for the final. I think it will be a good game. I think it's two very good teams, two very good, very, very well-coached teams," Mokwena said in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association.

The tactician was quick to highlight the significance of the fixture, adding: "It's two very, very good teams, and of course who lead the pinnacle of South African football, so I think we will we will see a very good final."







