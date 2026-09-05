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Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Kingsley Kobo

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper breaks silence on Brandon Petersen’s recent struggles – 'National team chances will fade'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
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W. Shongwe
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Lamontville Golden Arrows
Richards Bay

Former goalkeeper turn analyst William Shongwe has provided a deep technical analysis of the 31-year-old’s recent dip in form, suggesting the Amakhosi captain is suffering from a lapse in focus. The shot-stopper has come under heavy fire following a series of high-profile blunders that have cost the Glamour Boys dearly in both cup and league competitions.

  • Brandon Peterson Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Analysing the root of Petersen’s errors

    The Kaizer Chiefs number one has faced intense scrutiny after his mistake led to a 1-0 MTN8 exit against Golden Arrows, followed by another lapse in a 2-2 draw with Richards Bay.

    Speaking to FARPost, Shongwe explained: “It’s entirely about Petersen, who obviously is losing concentration."

    "But my main view of Petersen is that he thinks too far ahead. Look at that goal against Arrows.”

    Shongwe believes the pressure of leadership and the desire to be proactive might be working against the 31-year-old.

    He continued: “Sometimes you anticipate things long before they happen."

    "I think that’s one of his biggest problems."

    "Anticipating the next move too much, instead of dealing with the present."

    "That comes with experience, thinking I have taken care of a situation."

    "But you are thinking too ahead.”


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  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    International future under threat

    Petersen’s domestic struggles have already had repercussions on the international stage, with the keeper missing out on Pitso Mosimane’s first Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

    Despite keeping 18 clean sheets last term, he currently finds himself behind Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss in the pecking order.

    Shongwe warned: “Definitely [Petersen’s errors will affect his international career].

    The former Eswatini international emphasised that Petersen must regain his composure to save his South Africa career.

    He added: “All the work he did last season might be ignored, and his name won’t be mentioned whenever people talk about Bafana."

    "In that case, your national team chances will fade.”


  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Support from the technical bench

    While fans have been vocal in their frustration, Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz has maintained his public support for the captain.

    Petersen has started five matches this season, but has only managed one clean sheet while shipping five goals.

    “It’s not like it’s the first time it’s happened with Petersen."

    "He got it right last season, and it’s possible for him to make reference to say, ‘Okay, how did I get it right?’ Then go back there and do the things that he did."

    "A goalkeeper needs to be kept mentally fit."

    "All the other things, like technique and tactics, that the goalkeeper has to apply are not difficult.”


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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    A deadline for improvement

    The margin for error at a club of Chiefs' stature is famously thin, and Shongwe admits that the patience of the technical team will eventually have its limits if the points continue to drop.

    The pressure is on Petersen to prove he can return to the elite level he displayed during the previous campaign.

    “So, he just needs the coaching staff to continue believing in him and give him a few more games."

    "That’s the only way I see it."

    "He just needs to be given an opportunity to get over this period."

    "If, of course, he persists, then that should be a worry."

    "If it persists into the next month and so on, then something might happen because maybe it’s a serious problem,” Shongwe concluded.


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