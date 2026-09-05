Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper breaks silence on Brandon Petersen’s recent struggles – 'National team chances will fade'

The Kaizer Chiefs number one has faced intense scrutiny after his mistake led to a 1-0 MTN8 exit against Golden Arrows, followed by another lapse in a 2-2 draw with Richards Bay.

Speaking to FARPost, Shongwe explained: “It’s entirely about Petersen, who obviously is losing concentration."

"But my main view of Petersen is that he thinks too far ahead. Look at that goal against Arrows.”

Shongwe believes the pressure of leadership and the desire to be proactive might be working against the 31-year-old.

He continued: “Sometimes you anticipate things long before they happen."

"I think that’s one of his biggest problems."

"Anticipating the next move too much, instead of dealing with the present."

"That comes with experience, thinking I have taken care of a situation."

"But you are thinking too ahead.”



