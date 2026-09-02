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Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen backed by Fernando da Cruz despite costly errors - 'He got a lot of points for his team'
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Da Cruz maintains faith in captain
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz has leapt to the defense of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who has come under intense scrutiny following several errors in recent matches.
The 31-year-old shot-stopper, who serves as the Amakhosi captain, has endured a nightmare start to the new campaign, leading to calls from some sections of the supporters for a change between the sticks.
Petersen enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, where he kept an impressive 15 clean sheets to help the Soweto giants secure a top-three finish in the Betway Premiership.
That credit in the bank appears to be keeping him in the starting XI for now, even as his current form fluctuates.
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Mistakes won't force tactical shift
The scrutiny on Petersen intensified after a particularly difficult night in the 2-2 draw against Richards Bay, where he was at fault for a soft goal.
This followed an equally disappointing performance in the MTN8 quarter-finals, where his error was widely cited as the primary reason for the club’s premature exit at the hands of Golden Arrows.
Addressing the media regarding his tactical approach, the coach made it clear that the game model is non-negotiable.
"He says Brandon also made mistakes last season," the coach explained as per iDiski Times via his translator.
"But also had a very good season last season; he got a lot of points for his team. He says he trusts him at 100%.
“He’s our captain so he trusts in him he will discuss with him about this weekend, but our game model will not change.
“We’ll continue in our normal game.”
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Analysing the Petersen paradox
The decision to stick with Petersen reflects a desire for continuity within the Amakhosi ranks as they look to mount a serious title challenge.
While the errors have been undeniable, the coaching staff believes that the keeper's ability to organise the defense and his leadership qualities as captain outweigh the immediate risks of his recent blunders.
It is a bold stance from Da Cruz, who understands that another error in the coming weeks could turn the spotlight toward the bench.
By publicly backing his captain, he is attempting to shield the player from the toxic atmosphere that can often surround the Naturena-based club during times of struggle.
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Looking ahead to league redemption
As the Soweto giants prepare for their upcoming league schedule, the focus will remain firmly on the defensive unit and how they handle high-pressure situations.
The refusal to change their "normal game" of playing out from the back suggests that Petersen will be required to be braver than ever with the ball at his feet.
For Petersen, the task is now to prove his manager right and silence the detractors who have questioned his position as the club's number one.
With the coach stating he trusts him at 100 percent, the ball is firmly in the player's court to deliver the kind of match-winning performances that defined his previous season.
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