Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen backed by Fernando da Cruz despite costly errors - 'He got a lot of points for his team'

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz has leapt to the defense of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, who has come under intense scrutiny following several errors in recent matches.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper, who serves as the Amakhosi captain, has endured a nightmare start to the new campaign, leading to calls from some sections of the supporters for a change between the sticks.

Petersen enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, where he kept an impressive 15 clean sheets to help the Soweto giants secure a top-three finish in the Betway Premiership.

That credit in the bank appears to be keeping him in the starting XI for now, even as his current form fluctuates.







