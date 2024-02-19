Khama Billiat, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagePix
Michael Madyira

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat attracts another Zimbabwean giant as club search continues

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSwallows FCKaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FC

Zimbabwean heavyweights CAPS United have expressed interest to sign free agent Khama Billiat who is struggling to secure a new club.

  • Billiat is clubless after leaving Chiefs
  • He has been struggling to find a team
  • Another Zim giant has expressed interest in him

