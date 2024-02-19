Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat attracts another Zimbabwean giant as club search continues

BackpagePixMichael MadyiraFormer Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat attracts another Zimbabwean giant as club search continuesPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSwallows FCKaizer Chiefs vs Swallows FCZimbabwean heavyweights CAPS United have expressed interest to sign free agent Khama Billiat who is struggling to secure a new club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBilliat is clubless after leaving ChiefsHe has been struggling to find a teamAnother Zim giant has expressed interest in him