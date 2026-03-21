Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Buti Sithole blasts Cedric Kaze over recent 'confusing' data presentation -'We don't want stats, we want results!'

Buti Sithole has expressed frustration over Cedric Kaze’s attempt to defend the team’s poor run of form with a statistical deep dive during a recent Open Media Day.

Kaze presented a detailed analysis, arguing that Kaizer Chiefs have actually shown improvement compared to previous seasons, despite the mounting losses.

Sithole, however, showed little patience for such justifications. Addressing the harsh reality of the club’s current crisis, he suggested that the technical team’s focus on spreadsheets over actual results is only heightening frustration among the Soweto faithful.