Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Buti Sithole blasts Cedric Kaze over recent 'confusing' data presentation -'We don't want stats, we want results!'
Results trump statistics
Buti Sithole has expressed frustration over Cedric Kaze’s attempt to defend the team’s poor run of form with a statistical deep dive during a recent Open Media Day.
Kaze presented a detailed analysis, arguing that Kaizer Chiefs have actually shown improvement compared to previous seasons, despite the mounting losses.
Sithole, however, showed little patience for such justifications. Addressing the harsh reality of the club’s current crisis, he suggested that the technical team’s focus on spreadsheets over actual results is only heightening frustration among the Soweto faithful.
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'Stats will confuse us'
"You see this thing of stats, he could be right (that Chiefs have improved), but we don't want stats, we want results. What the previous coach has done…we're talking about now," Sithole told Soccer Laduma.
He emphasised that the only currency that matters is the points on the board.
"Yes, there is some improvement compared to the few seasons, but it's the results that count, and they are in demand; what happened ten years ago does not matter, what is needed is the results," he continued.
"This thing of stats will confuse us; you can mention it, motivating players, but what we need is the results."
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Signs of a divided dressing room
With intense speculation suggesting the co-coaches will be replaced at the end of the season, the former Glamour Boy believes the players' motivation has plummeted due to the uncertainty surrounding the dugout.
"Honestly (in this situation), there are certain players who won't commit themselves, because they would say, 'Next season this guy is going, what's the use?' There is that mentality in certain players, who would say, 'Ah kuyafana' (there's no use)," he explained.
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Uncertain future haunting the squad
He suggests that even those on the fringes of the squad are simply waiting for a new regime to arrive rather than fighting for the current technical team.
"Whether he plays me or not, he's leaving next season anyway'. Some players have that attitude. If the coaches were staying for next season, you would see by the performance, but now there are rumours that they are not coming back next season.
"Even those who were not playing, (if given a chance) can think 'I'll wait for next season, what's the use?', it's like that (with players)," Sithole concluded.