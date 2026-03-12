Cedric Kaze goes full Jose Mourinho in evaluating his 'incredible job' at Kaizer Chiefs in the face of external noise: 'And I’m going to show you more stats for this season'
Kaze brings the receipts
Faced with mounting pressure following a dismal run of five defeats in six games, the Kaizer Chiefs co-coach decided to fight back against the narrative that the Amakhosi are in decline.
Despite exits from the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup, and lost ground in the PSL title race that sees the club drop into the fight for Top Eight, Kaze insists the foundation being laid is stronger than anything seen at the club in recent years.
“I think there has been a lot of things around but I would like first to have a moment to speak but I’m going to speak about football, I’m not going to speak about the noises that are outside because I’m a coach and my job is on the field,” Kaze stated as he began a detailed breakdown of the club's current standing.
He urged critics to look beyond the scoreboard and analyse the underlying metrics that suggest a massive shift in the team's tactical profile and efficiency.
Stats, facts and more stats
Kaze’s primary argument rests on a direct comparison with the previous two seasons, highlighting that Chiefs currently possess more points and a better defensive record than at this stage in either of the last two campaigns.
“I’m gonna first do an evaluation of the 18 [league] games we’ve played – we’ve played 18 games and to put in context I’m gonna look at the last two season after games.
"In 2023/24 after 18 games, 12 goals conceded with seven losses, 25 points, in 10th position. In 2024/25, 24 goals conceded and eight losses, ninth with 24 points. Today, four losses, 30 points,” he explained.
The numbers didn't stop at the league table, as Kaze rattled off a list of categories where the Soweto giants are currently leading the Betway Premiership.
“Ball possession 59.4%, Mamelodi Sundowns is ahead of us, we are second. Accurate passes per game, we are second with 415 (overall). Total shots per game, we are first with an average of 15.5. Shots on target per game, average of 5.2, we are first," he went on.
"Successful dribbles per game, 9.5, we are first before Golden Arrows. Accurate crosses per game, we are third with an average of 4.5. Clean sheets, we are second. Those are stats of football,” he added defiantly.
Chasing the top three
While the "noise" suggests a crisis, Kaze remains adamant that the season is far from a failure, pointing out that Kaizer Chiefs are still very much in the hunt for a podium finish.
With the race for African qualification spots heating up, he questioned why a single month of poor results should overshadow nearly a year of progress. He remains confident that the club’s current sixth-place position is a temporary setback that can be rectified with their games in hand.
“Are you gonna start running because one month of bad performances after you have done seven incredible months? No,” Kaze remarked during the press conference.
“There is still 12 games to play and a lot of things to play for! Today, we are in sixth position and the one in third is three points ahead of us, we have two games in hand. I’m not saying that we’re going to win the two games, but we’re going to try everything we do.”
Leaving a lasting legacy
In his most passionate moment, Kaze suggested that achieving a top-three finish would be a historic feat given the club's recent struggles to maintain a consistent identity. He even hinted that such an achievement would be enough to justify his tenure, regardless of what the future holds for the coaching staff at Naturena. He took a subtle swipe at past regimes that relied on direct football rather than the controlled, possession-based style he has implemented.
“If this team finishes in third by the end of the season, as coach I can even leave and I will say that I have accomplished what no one has accomplished in the last 10 years.
"There was someone who finished second a few years ago with 23 set-pieces, it’s a lot of long balls. But at the end if we achieve top three at the end of the season, we can leave and say we have done an incredible job,” he concluded.
Whether the Chiefs faithful will be satisfied with "incredible stats" over trophies remains to be seen.
