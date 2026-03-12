Cedric Kaze goes full Jose Mourinho in evaluating his 'incredible job' at Kaizer Chiefs in the face of external noise: 'And I’m going to show you more stats for this season'

Faced with mounting pressure following a dismal run of five defeats in six games, the Kaizer Chiefs co-coach decided to fight back against the narrative that the Amakhosi are in decline.

Despite exits from the Nedbank Cup and CAF Confederation Cup, and lost ground in the PSL title race that sees the club drop into the fight for Top Eight, Kaze insists the foundation being laid is stronger than anything seen at the club in recent years.

“I think there has been a lot of things around but I would like first to have a moment to speak but I’m going to speak about football, I’m not going to speak about the noises that are outside because I’m a coach and my job is on the field,” Kaze stated as he began a detailed breakdown of the club's current standing.

He urged critics to look beyond the scoreboard and analyse the underlying metrics that suggest a massive shift in the team's tactical profile and efficiency.