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Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy backed to make Pitso Mosimane Bafana Bafana squad - 'He can play in any league, at any club'
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The rise of a Naturena graduate
Aden McCarthy’s transition from the youth structures at Kaizer Chiefs to the European stage has been nothing short of remarkable.
After establishing himself as a reliable presence in the Amakhosi first team and gaining valuable experience in the CAF Confederation Cup, the 22-year-old took the bold step of joining Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK.
“The fact that he has a couple of national team caps under the leadership of Molefi Ntseki, CHAN team, there is a nice growth for him. I see a bright future for the boy,” Mokoena told FARPost in a recent interview.
The former Blackburn Rovers stalwart emphasized that McCarthy's decision to move abroad is a vital step for his personal development and the overall health of Bafana Bafana.
“I think at the moment he is actually developing very well. I’m not saying he is still a youngster; I’m sure at the moment Aden can play in any league, at any club.
"It’s good that he left the country and he is playing in Azerbaijan, so we need quite a few more players to rub shoulders with the best, for the best of Bafana Bafana.”
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Old Trafford test
One of the most significant milestones in McCarthy's young career occurred recently when Sabah FK travelled to the 'Theatre of Dreams' for a high-stakes clash against Manchester United. Despite the Azerbaijani side suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Premier League giants, McCarthy’s performance at the heart of the defence remained a major talking point.
Facing elite attackers like Bryan Mbeumo provided a litmus test for the South African, who proved he could hold his own in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in world football.
Mokoena highlighted the psychological importance of such an experience for a young player trying to establish himself.
“I think it’s good for South African football, the fact that I think at the moment, if we are not seven players who have played at Old Trafford, he might probably be the eighth,” Mokoena explained.
“So to have a youngster like Aden taste how it is to play against an English Premier League club, one of the best in the world, at Old Trafford, the result does not matter. But just being there is absolutely a great deal for him personally.
" I’m sure it has been a dream come true, and it is also good for South African football.
"Remember, Aden is from the structures of South African football, so I regard him as South African home-grown talent.”
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Bafana prospects
Despite his growing reputation in Europe, McCarthy was a notable omission from Pitso Mosimane’s recent Bafana Bafana squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.
Even with injuries affecting the defensive line, Mosimane opted for the likes of Ime Okon, Khulumani Ndamane, and Olwethu Makhanya.
“Remember that we have a fantastic coach right now, Pitso Mosimane, who believes in experience and talent,” Mokoena added when discussing the defender's prospects for a recall.
“So, I’m sure that the sky is the limit for him. If he does well abroad, I’m sure he will earn his international cap. Well done to his parents because I know Fabian McCarthy very well. He played a massive role in moulding a youngster who has respect and loves football.”
McCarthy is no stranger to the national colours, having represented the Under-20s and earned senior recognition during the 2025 COSAFA Cup and CHAN qualifiers, establishing a foundation that Mokoena believes will lead to long-term success.
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Joining the South African elite
By stepping onto the turf at Old Trafford, McCarthy joined an illustrious group of South African icons who have graced the iconic Manchester venue. This list includes legends like Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, and Steven Pienaar, as well as modern stars like Lyle Foster and Percy Tau. Being mentioned in the same breath as these players serves as a testament to the potential Mokoena sees in the former Chiefs man.
The defender’s journey from Naturena to the UEFA Champions League illustrates the pathway available to talented South African youngsters who are willing to take risks.
While Mosimane continues to assess his options for the road to AFCON 2027, the pressure is mounting to include players who are competing regularly in European environments.
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