Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy backed to make Pitso Mosimane Bafana Bafana squad - 'He can play in any league, at any club'

Aden McCarthy’s transition from the youth structures at Kaizer Chiefs to the European stage has been nothing short of remarkable.

After establishing himself as a reliable presence in the Amakhosi first team and gaining valuable experience in the CAF Confederation Cup, the 22-year-old took the bold step of joining Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK.

“The fact that he has a couple of national team caps under the leadership of Molefi Ntseki, CHAN team, there is a nice growth for him. I see a bright future for the boy,” Mokoena told FARPost in a recent interview.

The former Blackburn Rovers stalwart emphasized that McCarthy's decision to move abroad is a vital step for his personal development and the overall health of Bafana Bafana.

“I think at the moment he is actually developing very well. I’m not saying he is still a youngster; I’m sure at the moment Aden can play in any league, at any club.

"It’s good that he left the country and he is playing in Azerbaijan, so we need quite a few more players to rub shoulders with the best, for the best of Bafana Bafana.”



