In the wake of a tumultuous period at Naturena, Cedric Kaze has finally spoken out regarding the rumours of a fractured relationship with Nasreddine Nabi.

The talk of 'betrayal' began to circulate when Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef remained at the club as co-coaches following Nabi's departure, leading many to believe the duo had turned their backs on the man who facilitated their move to the Soweto giants.

Speculation of a fallout was further ignited when Nabi released a public farewell message.

While the former AS FAR mentor expressed his gratitude to various stakeholders at the club, he conspicuously omitted any mention of Kaze or Ben Youssef, leaving fans and pundits to wonder if the bridge had been burnt between the former colleagues.







