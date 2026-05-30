Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze breaks silence on Nasreddine Nabi 'betrayal' claims - 'We haven't spoken since that time'
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The 'betrayal' narrative explained
In the wake of a tumultuous period at Naturena, Cedric Kaze has finally spoken out regarding the rumours of a fractured relationship with Nasreddine Nabi.
The talk of 'betrayal' began to circulate when Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef remained at the club as co-coaches following Nabi's departure, leading many to believe the duo had turned their backs on the man who facilitated their move to the Soweto giants.
Speculation of a fallout was further ignited when Nabi released a public farewell message.
While the former AS FAR mentor expressed his gratitude to various stakeholders at the club, he conspicuously omitted any mention of Kaze or Ben Youssef, leaving fans and pundits to wonder if the bridge had been burnt between the former colleagues.
Addressing the lack of communication
Kaze admitted that while there is no active animosity, communication has effectively ceased since they went their separate ways.
He acknowledged that the optics of the situation often lead to negative assumptions within the football fraternity, especially when assistants are promoted to fill the void left by a departing head coach.
"You know, in those kinds of situations when the head coach is removed, there are always things that happen, and when they choose the assistant coaches to take over, most of the time people think there's something behind it, that's how the relationship gets, as you said 'strained'," Kaze explained as quoted on KickOff.
"It's unfortunate that situation happened, me and I have always been in good terms, we haven't spoken since that time, but he's someone I can call any time, and I'm pretty sure that he can call me anytime. It's true, those phone calls have not happened since he left."
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No animosity on the final day
Despite the silence in recent months, Kaze remains adamant that there was no visible tension when the coaching staff last shared a room together at the Naturena village.
He insists that Nabi’s exit was handled professionally and that the 'betrayal' narrative was not something that originated from within the dressing room or the coaching office during their tenure together.
The Burundian coach was firm in his stance that Nabi never voiced any concerns about the arrangement that saw his assistants stay behind to lead the team.
"He never shared that, because even on his last day with him at the club, we were together, we spent the day together, he said goodbye, but there was no animosity about how he left at that time," Kaze added, hoping to put the rumours of a personal dispute to bed once and for all.
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What lies ahead for Amakhosi
The timing of these revelations coincides with Chiefs' decision not to retain Kaze and Ben Youssef for the upcoming season, despite the pair guiding the club to a third-place finish.
By securing CAF Confederation Cup qualification, the duo had arguably done enough to earn a permanent stay, but the club has opted for a fresh start instead.
As the search for a permanent successor to Nabi intensifies, with several high-profile names being linked to the hot seat, the focus shifts to how the Glamour Boys will build on the foundations laid last term.
For Kaze, the chapter at Chiefs closes with a sense of accomplishment on the pitch, even if the off-field narrative remains a talking point among the Amakhosi faithful.