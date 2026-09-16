Former Kaizer Chiefs coach backs error-prone goalkeeper Brandon Petersen despite recent struggles – ‘What if the next one makes a mistake again’

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician Muhsin Ertugral has thrown his weight behind the embattled Brandon Petersen, urging the Naturena hierarchy to keep faith with their captain despite a horror run of form.

The Amakhosi shot-stopper has become public enemy number one among the Khosi Nation recently, with a catalogue of high-profile errors between the sticks directly costing the Glamour Boys vital points in the race for silverware.

“Goalkeepers are the pillars in a team, and changing them has never made real sense.

"We also look at history; a goalkeeper change also changes the behaviour at the back... you can’t see the goalkeepers alone,” Ertugral told Sowetan.



