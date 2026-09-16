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Former Kaizer Chiefs coach backs error-prone goalkeeper Brandon Petersen despite recent struggles – ‘What if the next one makes a mistake again’
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The case for continuity
Ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician Muhsin Ertugral has thrown his weight behind the embattled Brandon Petersen, urging the Naturena hierarchy to keep faith with their captain despite a horror run of form.
The Amakhosi shot-stopper has become public enemy number one among the Khosi Nation recently, with a catalogue of high-profile errors between the sticks directly costing the Glamour Boys vital points in the race for silverware.
“Goalkeepers are the pillars in a team, and changing them has never made real sense.
"We also look at history; a goalkeeper change also changes the behaviour at the back... you can’t see the goalkeepers alone,” Ertugral told Sowetan.
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Defending the record
Ertugral highlighted the goalkeeper's impressive statistics from the previous season as a reason to maintain faith in his abilities.
“Chiefs were successful last year as far as defending is concerned; and Petersen was at the centre of that success, keeping 18 clean sheets from 35 games, while conceding 23 in all competitions.
"So, if you change now, the whole behaviour at the back will change. What if the next one makes a mistake again? Then it’s a crisis, so they must be careful,” he warned.
Addressing the most recent blunder against Polokwane City, where a goal was conceded directly from a corner, Ertugral argued that the blame should be shared with the outfield players.
“Last weekend’s mistake had more to do with the positioning of the first defender in the first pole."
"It’s a complex situation, but I can’t stand here and talk on behalf of Chiefs coaches. I respect them, and I know they will find solutions,” he added.
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A season of scrutiny
The pressure on Petersen has built steadily following four significant errors in the opening stages of the 2026/27 season.
The trouble began in the MTN8 quarterfinals against Golden Arrows, where he misjudged a high ball that resulted in a 1-0 loss.
Just six days later against Mamelodi Sundowns, he failed to handle a ball cleanly, allowing Cassius Mailula to nod home an equaliser in a 1-1 draw at FNB Stadium.
The mistakes continued against Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium, where Petersen bounced the ball off pressing striker Nqaba Xulu, gifting the opposition the opening goal in a match that eventually finished 2-2.
The final straw for many fans was last Saturday’s clash against City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
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Trusting the process
Despite the mounting evidence of a dip in form, Ertugral remains adamant that Fernando Da Cruz is the right man to handle the situation and that Petersen remains the best option for the club.
He believes that the technical team will eventually iron out the tactical issues that are leading to these defensive lapses.
The debate surrounding the number one spot is likely to continue as Chiefs look to find consistency in the Betway Premiership.
With the coach’s backing, Petersen will be hoping to replicate the form that saw him become one of the league's most reliable keepers just a year ago.
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