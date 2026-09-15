Calls for Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen to be benched intensify - 'You can't have an underperforming captain'

Kaizer Chiefs icon Zebulon "Sputla" Nhlapo has publicly advised the club's technical team to consider resting goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for a sustained period.

Despite visible signs of fatigue and a noticeable decline in his recent performances, head coach Fernando da Cruz has remained loyal to his captain, starting him consistently in the Betway Premiership and domestic cup competitions.

"Petersen may be the captain, but holding the captaincy does not exempt him from the bench."

"A captain should also compete for their place in the team."

"You can't have an underperforming captain," Nhlapo said, per KickOff.



