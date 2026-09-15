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Calls for Kaizer Chiefs' Brandon Petersen to be benched intensify - 'You can't have an underperforming captain'
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Bench the captain
Kaizer Chiefs icon Zebulon "Sputla" Nhlapo has publicly advised the club's technical team to consider resting goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for a sustained period.
Despite visible signs of fatigue and a noticeable decline in his recent performances, head coach Fernando da Cruz has remained loyal to his captain, starting him consistently in the Betway Premiership and domestic cup competitions.
"Petersen may be the captain, but holding the captaincy does not exempt him from the bench."
"A captain should also compete for their place in the team."
"You can't have an underperforming captain," Nhlapo said, per KickOff.
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Where's Leaner?
The debate surrounding the goalkeeping position at Naturena has intensified due to the presence of Renaldo Leaner, who has yet to see significant action since joining the Glamour Boys.
Nhlapo questioned why the coaching staff has been reluctant to utilise their recruitment, suggesting that the lack of rotation is hindering the team's overall progress.
"Experience is gained through play."
"We are not suggesting that Petersen is a poor goalkeeper; he performed well last season and was instrumental in the team securing third position."
"However, he must also contend for his place in the team and strive to maintain his position," Nhlapo added.
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Signs of fatigue
Nhlapo’s concerns are rooted in the physical toll that a heavy match load has taken on Petersen.
He pointed out that the former Bidvest Wits shot-stopper has been an ever-present figure, often without the necessary recovery time required to maintain elite-level standards.
"As a leader, one must set an example."
"Petersen has played numerous games for Chiefs, yet he is routinely named in the starting line-up without consideration for his need for rest."
"It is essential to allow him time to recover," said Nhlapo.
He believes that a two or three-match hiatus would benefit both the player and the club in the long run.
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Crucial test against Arrows
The timing of Nhlapo’s critique is particularly poignant as Amakhosi prepare for a vital league encounter against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium this Sunday.
The memories of their recent MTN8 exit are still fresh, a match in which a costly misjudgement by Petersen was cited as the primary reason for their elimination.
"Experiencing different opportunities is important for growth."
"How can I gain experience if I am not given a chance to participate?" Nhlapo concluded, reiterating his stance that the technical team must be brave enough to rotate.
Whether Da Cruz heeds this advice remains to be seen, but the spotlight is firmly on Petersen as the club looks to climb the table.
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