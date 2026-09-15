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Former Kaizer Chiefs star shares his verdict on Brandon Petersen’s controversial own goal against Polokwane City – ‘His goalkeeping has always been questionable’
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A lot of questions
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and outspoken analyst Junior Khanye has not held back in his assessment of Brandon Petersen following the shot-stopper's latest high-profile incident.
The controversy erupted in the 73rd minute when Polokwane City levelled the scores, with many observers questioning whether the ball had actually entered the goal through the side netting rather than crossing the line legitimately.
“Look, I've always had a lot of questions about Brandon Petersen's goalkeeping and it's just that people wouldn't believe me, because at the time he was seen as a player who was doing well,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma.
“Yes, there had been improvement in his game during the course of last season, and his performances also helped the team to improve in getting the results."
"But for me, his goalkeeping has always been questionable.”
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Near-post problem
The analyst pointed out that this was not an isolated event but rather part of a worrying trend for the Chiefs number one.
Khanye believes that Petersen has a specific vulnerability that opponents are beginning to exploit with increasing regularity.
“His errors have been from similar actions on the field, conceding goals from the near post."
"As an experienced goalkeeper, he can't be making similar kinds of mistakes,” Khanye explained.
“For me, that's a legitimate goal, and it's from his blunder,” he said.
Social media conspiracy
As clips of the incident circulated on various social media platforms, some fans suggested that the footage proved the ball went through a hole in the net.
Khanye, however, urged the public to be sceptical of what they see online, citing the rise of digital manipulation.
“I am aware that there have been a lot of clips circulating on social media showing us different angles of the goal, and as the generation living in the times of AI one has got to be careful in looking at these things,” he explained.
“I still believe that was a legitimate goal from Petersen's mistake,” he added.
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Lack of protest confirms the goal
One of the most telling factors for Khanye was the behaviour of the Kaizer Chiefs players immediately after the ball hit the back of the net.
He argued that if there had been any genuine foul play or a hole in the side netting, the players on the field would have been the first to notice and alert the referee.
“Had it not been legitimate, Brandon Petersen and the Chiefs defenders and the entire team would have reacted and protested against the goal."
"That didn't happen, which means they saw that it was a legitimate goal,” Khanye concluded.
The result leaves Kaizer Chiefs reflecting on two dropped points in the Betway Premiership, while Petersen faces renewed pressure regarding his status as the club's starting goalkeeper.
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