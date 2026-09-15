Former Kaizer Chiefs star shares his verdict on Brandon Petersen’s controversial own goal against Polokwane City – ‘His goalkeeping has always been questionable’

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and outspoken analyst Junior Khanye has not held back in his assessment of Brandon Petersen following the shot-stopper's latest high-profile incident.

The controversy erupted in the 73rd minute when Polokwane City levelled the scores, with many observers questioning whether the ball had actually entered the goal through the side netting rather than crossing the line legitimately.

“Look, I've always had a lot of questions about Brandon Petersen's goalkeeping and it's just that people wouldn't believe me, because at the time he was seen as a player who was doing well,” Khanye told Soccer Laduma.

“Yes, there had been improvement in his game during the course of last season, and his performances also helped the team to improve in getting the results."

"But for me, his goalkeeping has always been questionable.”



