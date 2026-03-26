Former Al Ahly star's bid to revive career at PSL club hits a brick wall - 'We never got to that level'

Before landing at Lerumo Lions, Mahlambi tried his luck at TS Galaxy, whose coach Adnan Beganovic explained what went wrong with the player.

“I want to be honest, and I spoke about it already. You know, TS Galaxy is a club that wants and tries to give second chances,” said Beganovic as per FARPost.

“I know how difficult and tough it is when you have it in life, and you lose it, and then you try to come back in the right way. It’s so difficult. We really tried. When I had a meeting with the chairman, we spoke about Phakamani.

“I said, ‘okay no problem, let’s try.’ First of all, he needs to be a good human being. I want all the players to have good human skills in our team. I said, ‘let’s give him time, one, two, three months to see if he can recover his body to be on that [high] level.’

“The PSL professional level needs that level for the players. Then we tried to work with him slowly, step by step. It’s so difficult because you can’t push him to overload; he can get a big injury, and then he can lose everything,” the Bosnian went on.

“We still tried to work with him. After two months, we analysed everything, we collected GPS data, training sessions, friendly games, and we decided that it’s difficult to get him to the level we need for the PSL, for our team.

“I just made the decision, we don’t have time. One year to train with some players, and then to think maybe he can help us, he can sign for us. It’s not like that.”