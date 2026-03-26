Former Al Ahly star's bid to revive career at PSL club hits a brick wall - 'We never got to that level'
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Mahlambi's attempts for a comeback
Phakamani Mahlambi last played a competitive match in September 2021 for Chippa United.
Since the end of that season, he has been clubless, and attempts to revive his career have been futile.
This season alone, he has tried his luck at Durban City, TS Galaxy, Botswana Premier League side Mochudi Centre Chiefs, and more recently, National First Division side Lerumo Lions.
Lions chairlady Sibongile Marokane confirms Mahlambi did not reach the signing stage at her club.
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What happened at Lerumo Lions?
Still at a prime age of 28, for someone who has previously played for Bidvest Wits, Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Bafana Bafana, Mahlambi's fall has been spectacular.
“Phakamani, I only saw him once, to be quite honest. I saw him when we were playing a friendly match against Orlando Pirates,” Marokana told FARPost.
"I was told he was coming, and we should have a look at him [assess him].
“Since that day, I have never seen him again. So, it never reached a point where I signed anything [approving his signing].
"What they do is that the club’s technical team will assess the player, and I will be called for a final assessment before anything can be concluded, because it still requires my signature and go-ahead," she added.
“So, we never got to that level. I’m not sure what really went on there with him, to be quite honest. He is no longer with the team at this moment.”
TS Galaxy trial stint went wrong
Before landing at Lerumo Lions, Mahlambi tried his luck at TS Galaxy, whose coach Adnan Beganovic explained what went wrong with the player.
“I want to be honest, and I spoke about it already. You know, TS Galaxy is a club that wants and tries to give second chances,” said Beganovic as per FARPost.
“I know how difficult and tough it is when you have it in life, and you lose it, and then you try to come back in the right way. It’s so difficult. We really tried. When I had a meeting with the chairman, we spoke about Phakamani.
“I said, ‘okay no problem, let’s try.’ First of all, he needs to be a good human being. I want all the players to have good human skills in our team. I said, ‘let’s give him time, one, two, three months to see if he can recover his body to be on that [high] level.’
“The PSL professional level needs that level for the players. Then we tried to work with him slowly, step by step. It’s so difficult because you can’t push him to overload; he can get a big injury, and then he can lose everything,” the Bosnian went on.
“We still tried to work with him. After two months, we analysed everything, we collected GPS data, training sessions, friendly games, and we decided that it’s difficult to get him to the level we need for the PSL, for our team.
“I just made the decision, we don’t have time. One year to train with some players, and then to think maybe he can help us, he can sign for us. It’s not like that.”
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Advice for Mahlanbi
“In my personal opinion, I think he lost a lot in the last couple of years when he tried to find himself. I don’t know what he does in his private life, but he has probably struggled a lot, and it’s so difficult to bring him to the top,” Beganovic continued.
“If he stays healthy and focused, probably he needs one or two years. I said to him that he needs to find a club to start playing games.
“In the PSL, obviously, it’s difficult because every game can be crucial. Then I took the decision," he added.
“It’s better for him to find a club in the second or third division to start playing games. Only some games can bring him confidence and to that level to try and catch a PSL club.”