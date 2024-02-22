A fall from grace! How ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has gone from being the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season to playing in the lowly ranked Zimbabwe PSL with Yadah FC

Khama Billiat has gone from being the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season to playing in the lowly ranked Zimbabwe PSL.

Billiat has hit rock bottom after returning to his native Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer League following a successful career at Mamelodi Sundowns but a not-so-glittery spell at Kaizer Chiefs.

At the peak of his powers, Billiat was a world-beater with Masandawana under the leadership of Pitso Mosimane, playing a key role in the club's 2016 Caf Champions League winning campaign.

Billiat was also part of the Sundowns team that remains the only South African side to have played in the Fifa Club World Cup, but all of that is in the past and GOAL looks at how the 33-year-old fell from grace.