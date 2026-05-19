Ex-PSL coach throws weight behind Orlando Pirates to halt Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance - 'It’s good that after so many years there'll be a different champion'

The former Soweto giants coach Muhsin Ertugral believes it would be a welcome boost for the domestic game to see a fresh name etched onto the trophy.

After years of Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance, Orlando Pirates are now within touching distance of reclaiming their status at the summit of Mzansi football, reigniting belief among the Sea Robbers faithful.

However, for the Mayfair outfit to get over the line, they must first negotiate a tricky final hurdle against Orbit College in their last remaining fixture.

After a frustrating result against Durban City stalled their celebrations, momentum has now swung into a tense, winner-takes-all finale.



