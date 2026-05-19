Ex-PSL coach throws weight behind Orlando Pirates to halt Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance - 'It’s good that after so many years there'll be a different champion'
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A refreshing change for PSL
The former Soweto giants coach Muhsin Ertugral believes it would be a welcome boost for the domestic game to see a fresh name etched onto the trophy.
After years of Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance, Orlando Pirates are now within touching distance of reclaiming their status at the summit of Mzansi football, reigniting belief among the Sea Robbers faithful.
However, for the Mayfair outfit to get over the line, they must first negotiate a tricky final hurdle against Orbit College in their last remaining fixture.
After a frustrating result against Durban City stalled their celebrations, momentum has now swung into a tense, winner-takes-all finale.
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'They are going to make it'
"They are really very quick in transition and are very effective on their one-on-one. So, obviously, they will have difficulties against teams that are going to sit back and just counter," Ertugral told SportsBoom.
"Then they have more ball position, and that's where actually the problem with Pirates starts.
"This is a very quick transition team that can punish you on the wings one-on-one.
"But I think in the end they are going to make it.
"And for South African football, it's also very good that after so many years there [will likely be a] different champion. I wish Pirates good luck, too."
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Pirates facing a final hurdle against Orbit
Ertugral shared his assessment of how the Sea Robbers should approach their final battle, while also giving credit where it’s due for their strong 2025/26 campaign and the consistency that has kept them in the title picture right until the final whistle of the season.
“These are not easy tasks. From the outside, it can look much easier than when you’re on the field.
"The boys are on the field, they are under pressure to deliver, and you expect that one goal to happen, but in the end, it's very difficult.
“But I wouldn't go for the boys, I mean, they did their best, and success doesn't come by luck. The entire season, the team has performed, in my opinion, very well.
"In the last week [of the league], they should win it. Obviously, it's also going to be tough because there is another team that’s facing the [relegation] battle down there.
"But I think in the end, success is never by luck, it has to be deserved.”
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Praise for Ouaddou’s tactical evolution
The transformation of the Sea Robbers under Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has not gone unnoticed. Ertugral has been impressed by the brand of football displayed by the Soweto giants throughout the current campaign.
“I think this season, the way the team played was exciting. You could see from the coach who came in, he changed, I think, the playing pattern,” Ertugral noted.
“I think they have a fantastic technical squad. They know exactly what to do and how to do things, and I'm sure that they have analysed their opponents.
"But in the end, the opponent will also be sitting back and won't play open football. So, it's going to be another challenge.
"I believe that knowing the reality that the technical team has done everything, the boys will actually be fired up.”