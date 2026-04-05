Ex-Orlando Pirates star slams Hugo Broos for Sipho Chaine decision 'that's the problem, of changing the selections and scheme'

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made a surprise selection when he dropped Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for Sekhukhune's Renaldo Leaner for the team that faced Panama in recent international friendly matches.

Leaner then conceded two goals in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch during the second game against the Central Americans, which Bafana lost 2-1.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea feels selecting Leander in place of Chaine was an unnecessary change.