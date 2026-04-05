Ex-Orlando Pirates star slams Hugo Broos for Sipho Chaine decision 'that's the problem, of changing the selections and scheme'
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Broos' surprise selection
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos made a surprise selection when he dropped Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for Sekhukhune's Renaldo Leaner for the team that faced Panama in recent international friendly matches.
Leaner then conceded two goals in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch during the second game against the Central Americans, which Bafana lost 2-1.
Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve Lekoelea feels selecting Leander in place of Chaine was an unnecessary change.
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Too late for changes
"What confused me is that Hugo Broos changed the scheme because he wants to give other players a chance to see them, but it's too late for that because it's just three months before the World Cup starts," Lekoelea told Soccer Laduma.
"For example, why is Sipho Chaine not there? He's the number two goalkeeper; he's supposed to be there and prepare his mind for the World Cup.
"If you take him out, what are you doing to his confidence? So I think that's the problem – changing the selections and scheme."
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Leaner the scapegoat
Former Black Leopards' Amon Phophi feels Leaner was thrown into the deep end against Panama, and after conceding two goals, he could be blamed.
"He didn't have any business going there. Now they are going to make him a scapegoat for that," said Phophi as per KickOff.
"But as for the three goalkeepers that are going to the World Cup, we shouldn't change – it should be Williams, Ricardo Goss, and Chaine since they've been there for quite some time now."
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Lekoelea questions Bafana's World Cup readiness
"Are we ready for the World Cup? The stage is too high there; the games will be more difficult. The players must change the gear now to number five. If they want to go to the second round, they have to focus now," Lekoelea continued.
"The fighting spirit has to be there; that's the problem, and he [Broos] must know his starting eleven because it's too late now. He must have the 11 that he trusts and reserves. This thing of changing players, it looks like he's not sure about his starting 11."