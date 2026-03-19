Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Roger Feutmba identifies Orlando Pirates' biggest drawback as PSL title race against Masandawana hots up

"The league remains open; we simply need to maintain consistency. In football, it is essential to win more matches than any opposing team, and at present, we are on that trajectory. We must stay focused," Feutmba told KickOff.

"Winning the league does not necessarily require being two points ahead; rather, it requires consistent performance throughout the season. I am confident that Sundowns will sustain this consistency, given their track record over recent years.

"Although there have been challenges along the way this season, we remain a team that aspires to win everything and possesses quality. Nonetheless, maintaining consistency is crucial."