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Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Roger Feutmba identifies Orlando Pirates' biggest drawback as PSL title race against Masandawana hots up

A photo finish could be on the cards in this season’s bid for the Premier Soccer League crown, with the battle likely to go down to the wire. Masandawana and the Soweto giants are locked in a tight race, constantly exchanging top spot as they push for supremacy. As things stand, it remains too close to call, with no clear favourite emerging between the two heavyweights.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Marcelo Allende, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Neck and neck

    Orlando Pirates are pushing to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance of the Premier Soccer League. 

    Second on the PSL table, the Soweto giants trail log leaders Sundowns by two points with nine games remaining in this title race. 

    Former Masandawana midfielder Roger Feutmba analyses what could separate the Buccaneers and the Brazilians in this title push.

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  • Roger FeutmbaGallo

    PSL title race wide open

    "The league remains open; we simply need to maintain consistency. In football, it is essential to win more matches than any opposing team, and at present, we are on that trajectory. We must stay focused," Feutmba told KickOff.

    "Winning the league does not necessarily require being two points ahead; rather, it requires consistent performance throughout the season. I am confident that Sundowns will sustain this consistency, given their track record over recent years.

    "Although there have been challenges along the way this season, we remain a team that aspires to win everything and possesses quality. Nonetheless, maintaining consistency is crucial."

  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Pirates' biggest problem and Sundowns' edge

    "Both Pirates and Sundowns are confident of their chances to win. To secure the league title, consistency is vital, and Sundowns are currently demonstrating this quality," Feutmba added.

    "Pirates are a talented team; they are very capable. However, their primary issue is maintaining consistency. On their best days, they are capable of defeating opponents by significant margins.

    "Yet, to win the league, wins must be secured week after week. What Sundowns possess is consistency."

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  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Bucs out to banish the bridesmaid tag

    After finishing as PSL runners-up in the last three seasons, Pirates have carved themselves a reputation as bridesmaids.

    Currently under the tutelage of Abdeslam Ouaddou, they are pushing to finally win the league title for the first time since 2012.