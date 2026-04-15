Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star not convinced by Kaizer Chiefs' winning run - 'This team is not yet there, they flatter to deceive & lose to a useless team'

"What is there for Chiefs to win now? They can't win the title. It will be great if they put themselves in top four, but it's important for them to keep momentum now that they are winning," Niemach told KickOff.

"They must take a leaf out of Sundowns - horses for courses. They must select a side that is prepared to go there and fight tomorrow, since they are playing a side that is staring relegation in the eyes, a side that is in the relegation zone.

"It's not going to be a comfortable match, it's going to be a battle and a bit untidy. As it is now, Magesi must be thinking about how they are going to put up their stalls. They are aware Chiefs is in good form, so they will be tight at the back this time."