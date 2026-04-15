Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star not convinced by Kaizer Chiefs' winning run - 'This team is not yet there, they flatter to deceive & lose to a useless team'
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Chiefs' run questioned
Kaizer Chiefs are high on a four-match winning streak in the Premier Soccer League, easing pressure on them.
They now prepare to face Magesi FC in a bid to make it five wins in a row and keep top-three hopes alive.
But former Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs forward Kenny Niemach is not convinced by the four-match winning run.
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Chiefs urged to emulate Sundowns
"What is there for Chiefs to win now? They can't win the title. It will be great if they put themselves in top four, but it's important for them to keep momentum now that they are winning," Niemach told KickOff.
"They must take a leaf out of Sundowns - horses for courses. They must select a side that is prepared to go there and fight tomorrow, since they are playing a side that is staring relegation in the eyes, a side that is in the relegation zone.
"It's not going to be a comfortable match, it's going to be a battle and a bit untidy. As it is now, Magesi must be thinking about how they are going to put up their stalls. They are aware Chiefs is in good form, so they will be tight at the back this time."
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Chiefs win today, then lose to 'a useless team'
"We can't talk about you, but you won nothing," said Niemach.
"This Chiefs team is not yet there, they flatter to deceive. Immediately, you start saying, 'Wow, they are playing well’, then they lose against a useless team."
"Yes, they've been playing well and have won four games [in a row], but now this Magesi game is going test them."
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Silva on scoring goals
Chiefs forward Flavio da Silva has opened up about his goal-scoring exploits, but he waters down expectations for him.
"For me, the criticism is not personal; it’s okay. It means I’m not playing well, and I can improve, since I’m playing well. I know [supporters] are going to greet me, respect me, and give me love. So for me, it is no problem. It is part of the game,” he opened up to the media.
“It’s always about the team; I tell my teammates that I can score a lot of goals, but I’m not Messi or Ronaldo. I’m not going to dribble three or four players to score a goal. I make my movements, and my teammates will pass me [the ball], and it’s always about the team.”