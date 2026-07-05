Raja Casablanca have axed goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi, sending shockwaves through the African game following a major off-field scandal, according to FARPost.

The Moroccan giants moved swiftly to terminate Mzoughi’s contract after an explicit private video, allegedly featuring the former Kaizer Chiefs staffer, went viral across social media platforms.

The timing could hardly be more chaotic for the Green Eagles, with the dismissal coming less than 24 hours before their high-stakes Botola Pro finale against OC Safi.

Club hierarchy reportedly viewed the incident as gross misconduct, acting decisively to protect the prestige of the three-time African champions and steering the club away from a PR disaster on the eve of their title decider.



