Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi sacked by Raja Casablanca over alleged viral explicit video
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Shock dismissal rocks Raja Casablanca
Raja Casablanca have axed goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi, sending shockwaves through the African game following a major off-field scandal, according to FARPost.
The Moroccan giants moved swiftly to terminate Mzoughi’s contract after an explicit private video, allegedly featuring the former Kaizer Chiefs staffer, went viral across social media platforms.
The timing could hardly be more chaotic for the Green Eagles, with the dismissal coming less than 24 hours before their high-stakes Botola Pro finale against OC Safi.
Club hierarchy reportedly viewed the incident as gross misconduct, acting decisively to protect the prestige of the three-time African champions and steering the club away from a PR disaster on the eve of their title decider.
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Viral video leads to swift exit
The scandalous footage was reportedly leaked by the original recipient, igniting a viral firestorm that left the Raja Casablanca board with no choice but to act.
Mzoughi had arrived with a reputation as a high-level technical addition, but the noise surrounding his private life became an impossible distraction at a pivotal moment in the campaign.
It is a nightmare scenario for the Tunisian, whose Moroccan adventure has ended before it truly began.
After building a solid reputation during a stable stint in South Africa, his hopes of conquering the North African scene have been left in tatters by a controversy of his own making.
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Nabi left disappointed
The saga has dealt a crushing personal blow to the head coach Nasreddine Nabi, the primary architect behind Mzoughi’s arrival at the club.
Sources close to the Green Eagles suggest Nabi is crestfallen by the incident, having personally fast-tracked the reunion with his compatriot following their previous partnership at Naturena.
Instead, Nabi is back to square one, forced to find a new lieutenant to lead his goalkeeping department as the club scrambles to distance itself from a full-blown PR nightmare.
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Fall from grace after Chiefs success
It is a remarkable fall from grace for a man who, just months ago, was being lauded as the mastermind behind a defensive revolution at Chiefs.
Having been unceremoniously axed by one of Africa’s true heavyweights amid a storm of controversy, the veteran coach faces a daunting road to redemption.
With his reputation in tatters following a viral scandal, Mzoughi’s next move in the dugout remains anyone's guess.
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