Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt battles for a point as Stellenbosch share spoils with Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows
Spoils shared
Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch settled for a 1-1 draw in the Premier Soccer League fixture played on Wednesday night at King Zwelithini Stadium.
The first half ended goalless before Nhlanhla Gasa gave the hosts a 77th-minute lead.
However, barely three minutes later, Stellies responded through Genino Palace to ensure spoils were shared.
- Backpagepix
What the draw mean for both teams
The point collected lifts Arrows past TS Galaxy and into the eighth position with 25 points, the same as the Rockets, who have an inferior goal difference.
Stellies, who are on 25 points as well, are placed 10th with nine games to conclude the ongoing campaign.
- Stellenbosch
Still no Ndah!
Stellenbosch Hunt is unhappy with the fact that Olisa Ndah has not been granted his work permit, a couple of weeks after joining his team from Orlando Pirates.
The Super Eagles defender was brought on board to help strengthen the backline but has not gotten the opportunity to show his worth, leaving Thabo Moloisane and Mosa Lebusa as the main men at the heart of the club's defence.
The massive test awaits duo
On Sunday, Arrows will be at home hoping to get a positive result against Sekhukhune United, who are chasing the CAF inter-club slot. It will be an interesting outing for South Africans since it promises some quality football.
Stellies will host relegation-threatened Chippa United but should fancy their chances of getting maximum points owing to the Chilli Boys' inconsistency.