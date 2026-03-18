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Langelihle Phili and Isaac Cisse, Stellenbosch vs Golden ArrowsBackpage
Seth Willis

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt battles for a point as Stellenbosch share spoils with Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows

Both Abafana Bes'thende and Stellies came into the match hoping to collect a positive result in their bid to qualify for the 2026/27 MTN8. Interestingly, before the game, it was just goal difference that separated the two sides, having managed to collect 24 points each from the 20 games they had played.

  • Spoils shared

    Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch settled for a 1-1 draw in the Premier Soccer League fixture played on Wednesday night at King Zwelithini Stadium.

    The first half ended goalless before Nhlanhla Gasa gave the hosts a 77th-minute lead.

    However, barely three minutes later, Stellies responded through Genino Palace to ensure spoils were shared.

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  • Siyanda Ndlovu, Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch, February 2026Backpagepix

    What the draw mean for both teams

    The point collected lifts Arrows past TS Galaxy and into the eighth position with 25 points, the same as the Rockets, who have an inferior goal difference.

    Stellies, who are on 25 points as well, are placed 10th with nine games to conclude the ongoing campaign.

  • Olisa Ndah, StellenboschStellenbosch

    Still no Ndah!

    Stellenbosch Hunt is unhappy with the fact that Olisa Ndah has not been granted his work permit, a couple of weeks after joining his team from Orlando Pirates.

    The Super Eagles defender was brought on board to help strengthen the backline but has not gotten the opportunity to show his worth, leaving Thabo Moloisane and Mosa Lebusa as the main men at the heart of the club's defence.

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  • The massive test awaits duo

    On Sunday, Arrows will be at home hoping to get a positive result against Sekhukhune United, who are chasing the CAF inter-club slot. It will be an interesting outing for South Africans since it promises some quality football.

    Stellies will host relegation-threatened Chippa United but should fancy their chances of getting maximum points owing to the Chilli Boys' inconsistency.

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