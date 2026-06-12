Ernst Middendorp blasts Bafana Bafana after FIFA World Cup opener defeat - 'The team looked totally reactive rather than proactive'

Bafana Bafana's return to the FIFA World Cup started on a sour note on Thursday, and Ernst Middendorp was quick to highlight the tactical failings that led to the defeat.

Taking to LinkedIn to share a professional analysis, the coach expressed his concern over the team's inability to challenge the Mexican goal for the vast majority of the contest.

"Bafana Bafana's performance raised serious concerns. South Africa presented itself far below the level expected of a team preparing to compete on the international stage," Middendorp wrote.

"The most alarming aspect was the complete absence of attacking threat.

"The first meaningful attempt on goal only arrived in the 45th minute (distance shot from a CB), highlighting a lack of offensive ambition, creativity and penetration throughout the match.

"Defensively, the team appeared focused primarily on protecting space and surviving pressure rather than imposing itself on the opponent."







