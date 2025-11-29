Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Durban City vs Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Durban City FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Durban City vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
29 November 2025
Kick-off:
15h30
Venue:
Moses Mabhida Stadium
How to watch City vs Buccaneers online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Or you can follow LIVE updates here at GOAL.
Durban City team news & squads
The Durban-based outfit only managed to collect a point in their last encounter, and they will be looking to restore their confidence. City coach Gavin Hunt admitted he expects a difficult task, but emphasised that the team has prepared well.
“Anytime you play one of the bigger clubs in terms of support base and history, it’s always a difficult task. They have worked on their squad, made it very strong. But in saying that, we have prepared, and I think everybody is looking forward to the game,” Hunt explained as per Durban City Media.
“The players know the magnitude of the game. It is important we concentrate and give our best, which I know we will, as we have done every game this season.”
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Darren Keet echoed the same sentiments, adding that it all comes down to which team wants it more.
“We’ve come off a good run of games. A draw away against Richards Bay is still a positive result. The mood is good in the camp, and we’re looking forward to it. Saturday is a big one,” Keet said.
“Every game’s different. No two games are the same.”
“At the end of the day, it’s another game of football. We have to go out, do the best we can, and try to get the points. Three points would be lovely, but we know it’s going to be difficult. You learn to enjoy football more as you get more experience.”
“It boils down to preparation and hard work, that’s what carries you through and goes a long way. We have to be willing to work hard, put in a lot of effort, and hopefully come up with a positive result. We have to play to our strengths.”
“The support has been massive for us. We know there’ll be a lot of Pirates supporters, so to the Durban City faithful, we just want to say thank you, we appreciate it. We love seeing them week in, week out, and hopefully we can put up a good performance for them.”
Durban City Possible XI: Keet, Nyulu, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Jurgens, Jodwana, Domingo, Mokwena, Maseko & Koapeng.
Pirates team news & squads
On the other hand, the visitors have made it clear that they have no intentions of underestimating their opponents, but their objective remains simple — to come out victorious.
"The biggest danger would be to think that Durban City is a new team, the coach is Gavin Hunt, we all know him, we know his traits and how the team reflects on how he wants the matches to be played," the assistant coach, Mandla Ncikazi told the Pirates media team.
"And the stats are saying Durban City is one team that is more physical, that has fouled the most in terms of the stats."
"It can only tell you one thing: that they are a physical side."
"But we are going to Durban, we have to wrestle for the points, last [PSL] match of the year, Pirates must get points. We just want to continue with the momentum, although we know it won't be an easy match," he concluded.
Orlando Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Ndaba, Sibisi, Seema, Mbatha, Nemtajela, Mbule, Appollis, Moremi & Makgopa
Head-to-head and recent form
The Sea Robbers have developed a strong habit of collecting points, securing four wins and a draw in their last five encounters. In contrast, the hosts have only managed one victory in their recent run and will be looking to redeem themselves against a side they will be facing for the first time.
Useful links