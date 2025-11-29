Durban City FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Durban-based outfit only managed to collect a point in their last encounter, and they will be looking to restore their confidence. City coach Gavin Hunt admitted he expects a difficult task, but emphasised that the team has prepared well.

“Anytime you play one of the bigger clubs in terms of support base and history, it’s always a difficult task. They have worked on their squad, made it very strong. But in saying that, we have prepared, and I think everybody is looking forward to the game,” Hunt explained as per Durban City Media.

“The players know the magnitude of the game. It is important we concentrate and give our best, which I know we will, as we have done every game this season.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Darren Keet echoed the same sentiments, adding that it all comes down to which team wants it more.

“We’ve come off a good run of games. A draw away against Richards Bay is still a positive result. The mood is good in the camp, and we’re looking forward to it. Saturday is a big one,” Keet said.

“Every game’s different. No two games are the same.”

“At the end of the day, it’s another game of football. We have to go out, do the best we can, and try to get the points. Three points would be lovely, but we know it’s going to be difficult. You learn to enjoy football more as you get more experience.”

“It boils down to preparation and hard work, that’s what carries you through and goes a long way. We have to be willing to work hard, put in a lot of effort, and hopefully come up with a positive result. We have to play to our strengths.”

“The support has been massive for us. We know there’ll be a lot of Pirates supporters, so to the Durban City faithful, we just want to say thank you, we appreciate it. We love seeing them week in, week out, and hopefully we can put up a good performance for them.”

Durban City Possible XI: Keet, Nyulu, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Jurgens, Jodwana, Domingo, Mokwena, Maseko & Koapeng.