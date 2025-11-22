+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Lebohang Maboe, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs XI to face Al Masry in CAF Confederation Cup showdown - Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang Maboe to start ahead of Mduduzi Shabalala?

hiefs are on a three-match winning run across all competitions, and keeping it going is one of their top targets as club duties resume after the international break. As the Soweto giants embark on a historical journey in the Confederation Cup, what they need most is a win in the opening group game. Although they struggled through the preliminary rounds, Amakhosi finally made it to the group stage, and the hope is now to collect as many points as possible and advance further in the competition.

The Soweto giants are back in action after a brief break and will take on Al Masry of Egypt on Sunday at the Suez Stadium.

Their last game saw them pick up a 4-1 win over Orbit College in the Premier Soccer League, and they will need to summon the same energy and determination as they take on Al Masry in an away clash.  

In Egypt, Chiefs will face an inconsistent side, as Al Masry have registered two wins and three draws in their last five outings.

In order to boost their chances of making it through the group, Chiefs must ensure they collect as many points as possible. The group is considered a tight one, given that Egyptian giants Zamalek and Zambia's heavyweights Zesco United are the other rivals in the pool.

In positive news, long-term absentee Given Msimango travelled with the team to Egypt, but the defender is unlikely to start as he tries hard to regain full match fitness. The former TS Galaxy captain will need to fight hard in order to return to the starting line-up, given that his rivals, Inacio Miguel, Zitha Kwinika and Aden McCarthy, are in better form.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will line up their charges to take on their rivals in the crucial Group D game.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Brandon Petersen

    Although he failed to keep a clean sheet against Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College, he will be ambitious to do so against Al Masry.

    Given that he has been doing well for Chiefs, the fans and his teammates expect him to be on top of his game on Sunday.  

    • Advertisement
  • Thabiso Monyane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Monyane

    Monyane, after he recovered from an injury, returned and grabbed back his starting slot in the first team.

    The former Orlando Pirates full-back has been one of the standout players for the Glamour Boys, and his experience is expected to come in handy during this crucial continental assignment.  

  • Bradley Cross, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Bradley Cross

    Cross has been a dependable fallback option, as Paseka Mako is still trying to regain full match fitness.

    The former Sea Robber is among the players who travelled, though. 

  • Zitha Kwinika, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Zitha Kwinika

    The coaches have been deploying either Inacio Miguel or Zitha Kwinika interchangeably for this position.

    It will be interesting to see who will get the nod in Egypt.  

  • Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Aden McCarthy

    McCarthy's partnership with either Kwinika or Miguel has been promising, and that means the coaches might not want to tinker with something that is working for them.

    Given his performances, there is no doubt that his position in the starting line-up is intact; the question is, who will partner the promising youngster?

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sibongiseni Mthethwa

    He has been getting positive assessments for what he does on the pitch: solid and top-level performance for Amakhosi at the heart of the midfield.

    Against Masry, he needs to maintain his standards as Chiefs chase their first win at this stage of the competition. 

  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thabo Cele

    Given that Amakhosi are away and will be cautious, a more defensively minded Thabo Cele could be preferred over Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who is more attack-minded. 

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Mfundo Vilakazi

    Chiefs will need chances for goals in this game in order to stand a better chance of winning this tie. This means Vilakazi must play this role impeccably to make sure that this happens.   

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Mduduzi Shabalala

    Mdu has always earned the coaches' trust, and in each game, he does his best to make sure he delivers. However, Al Masry will offer a different challenge, which means he should be able to match what he will face in Suez.    

    This is a position that the Chiefs' coaches are probably scratching their heads endlessly over. 

    Maboe travelled with the team and is more experienced, especially when it comes to continental games, but Shabalala has also been impressive.

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Pule Mmodi

    The experienced star has high chances of starting, as the coaches will be tempted to deploy a formation that accommodates Fabio Silva as the central attacker, thus relegating the likes of Etiosa Ighodaro to the bench. 

  • Flavio Silva of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Flavio Silva

    Silva is expected to be Chiefs' focal point in the frontline in search of goals. 

CAF Confederations Cup
Zesco United crest
Zesco United
ZES
Al Masry SC crest
Al Masry SC
ALM
CAF Confederations Cup
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Zamalek SC crest
Zamalek SC
ZAM