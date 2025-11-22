Predicting Kaizer Chiefs XI to face Al Masry in CAF Confederation Cup showdown - Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebohang Maboe to start ahead of Mduduzi Shabalala?

The Soweto giants are back in action after a brief break and will take on Al Masry of Egypt on Sunday at the Suez Stadium.

Their last game saw them pick up a 4-1 win over Orbit College in the Premier Soccer League, and they will need to summon the same energy and determination as they take on Al Masry in an away clash.

In Egypt, Chiefs will face an inconsistent side, as Al Masry have registered two wins and three draws in their last five outings.

In order to boost their chances of making it through the group, Chiefs must ensure they collect as many points as possible. The group is considered a tight one, given that Egyptian giants Zamalek and Zambia's heavyweights Zesco United are the other rivals in the pool.

In positive news, long-term absentee Given Msimango travelled with the team to Egypt, but the defender is unlikely to start as he tries hard to regain full match fitness. The former TS Galaxy captain will need to fight hard in order to return to the starting line-up, given that his rivals, Inacio Miguel, Zitha Kwinika and Aden McCarthy, are in better form.

Now, GOAL takes a look at how Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will line up their charges to take on their rivals in the crucial Group D game.