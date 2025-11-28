Head coach Abedslam Ouaddou made another surprising selection when he benched Bafana Bafana forward Oswin Appollis against Chippa United.

After the 2-0 win in the last game, he defended his selection policy, saying it is meant to give every player a chance to prove themselves.

Eyes will be keen to see if his rotation policy will be maintained for the Saturday game.

Now, GOAL predicts how the former Marumo Gallants coach will line up his players for the away game.

