Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Durban City - Olisa Ndah or Lebone Seema, who will partner with Nkosinathi Sibisi in central defence?
After picking up yet another Premier Soccer League win against Chippa United, Bucs will be hunting for more points when they visit Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to face Durban City. The Sea Robbers are on a three-match winning run across all competitions, and the game against the PSL debutants is a chance for them to make it four straight wins. There was a sigh of relief for Pirates after Makhehlene Makhaula came back from a long-term injury, and the experienced midfielder featured against Chippa at Orlando Stadium, although as a second-half substitute.
Head coach Abedslam Ouaddou made another surprising selection when he benched Bafana Bafana forward Oswin Appollis against Chippa United.
After the 2-0 win in the last game, he defended his selection policy, saying it is meant to give every player a chance to prove themselves.
Eyes will be keen to see if his rotation policy will be maintained for the Saturday game.
Now, GOAL predicts how the former Marumo Gallants coach will line up his players for the away game.