+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI against Durban City - Olisa Ndah or Lebone Seema, who will partner with Nkosinathi Sibisi in central defence?

After picking up yet another Premier Soccer League win against Chippa United, Bucs will be hunting for more points when they visit Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to face Durban City. The Sea Robbers are on a three-match winning run across all competitions, and the game against the PSL debutants is a chance for them to make it four straight wins. There was a sigh of relief for Pirates after Makhehlene Makhaula came back from a long-term injury, and the experienced midfielder featured against Chippa at Orlando Stadium, although as a second-half substitute. 

Head coach Abedslam Ouaddou made another surprising selection when he benched Bafana Bafana forward Oswin Appollis against Chippa United.

After the 2-0 win in the last game, he defended his selection policy, saying it is meant to give every player a chance to prove themselves.

Eyes will be keen to see if his rotation policy will be maintained for the Saturday game. 

Now, GOAL predicts how the former Marumo Gallants coach will line up his players for the away game.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The South African international kept another clean sheet after the international break. 

    Given that he is the reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the 2024/25 season, he will be keen to register another one as he eyes the Golden Glove award. 

    • Advertisement
  • Thabiso Lebitso, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso

    Lebiso is one of the players who has earned prominence in Ouaddou's starting line-up.

    He has always been preferred to Deano Van Rooyen, who was a regular starter in the last regime.

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Nkosikhona Ndaba

    The Namibian, who recently surpassed the 400th mark in South African football, is one of the players that has maintained top-level performance and, for that matter, has made himself hard to ignore.

    Although he is facing competition from Nkosikhona Ndaba, Hotto has always stood out, and that is why he is always starting on a more regular basis.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    With Mbekezeli Mbokazi almost out of the picture with his reported imminent exit, Sibisi is a natural fallback to fill his position at the heart of defence.

    With Mbokazi being a top player, it was hard to dislodge him, but his exit could give Sibisi and even the returning Olisa Ndah more chances to start.

  • Lebone Seema, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    His combination with Mbokazi was fast developing into a solid defensive axis.

    The former TS Galaxy defender has always been on top of his game, keeping Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki at the periphery.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    The midfielder has been a victim of Ouaddou's rotation policy, but he started against the Chilli Boys, mainly because of Sihle Nduli's unavailability due to an injury.

    Although Makhaula is back, Mbatha is expected to start again as the former slowly tries hard to gain full match fitness after a long injury layoff.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELFDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    The 24-year-old has earned Ouaddou's trust, and he has not disappointed whenever he is deployed as a starter.

    In fact, his solid performance has been recognised even by Hugo Broos, who included him in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) provisional squad.

  • Sipho Mbule, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Sipho Mbule

    There is no doubt that Mbule has been impressive, and that is why he is a top star for Pirates and even Bafana.

    With the AFCON finals ahead, Mbule will need more minutes to prepare himself for a possible continental campaign. He can only achieve that by playing regularly for Bucs.

    He deserves as many minutes as possible because he always delivers.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    Although he was benched in the last game, he came on and scored the second goal against struggling Chippa United.

    The Bafana forward is expected to start again, as Pirates will highly need his services up front as they chase another league win.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Despite being a new signing for the Soweto giants, Moremi has done well, winning the trust of his coaches.

    Being included in the AFCON preliminary squad shows that his hard work has not gone unnoticed.

    He is expected to keep his starting slot again.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    He started from the bench but came on to break the deadlock against Chippa after replacing Yanela Mbuthuma.

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Richards Bay crest
Richards Bay
RIC
Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC