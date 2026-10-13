'I know him very well' - Malen excited for Bellingham reunion as Roma prepare for Real Madrid showdown

AS Roma forward Malen has opened up about the emotional turmoil he experienced following his dismissal against Como on Sunday. The Dutchman was sent off during the Giallorossi's goalless draw, an incident that left him watching helplessly from the sidelines as his team dropped critical points, slipping to third place in Serie A and trailing leaders Inter Milan by two points.

'Personally, I’m less frustrated now. It happened; I didn’t intend to hurt anyone. So we move on,' the striker told the official Roma website. Despite the disappointment of missing future domestic action, the former Aston Villa man is determined to channel his energy into European competition. 'I have to say that, after the match, watching my teammates play was one of the most stressful experiences I’ve had in a long time. When you receive a red card, and your team loses, you feel it’s your fault,' Malen explained.

The striker was quick to point out that he must separate his domestic woes from the upcoming continental challenge. He emphasized that the Champions League presents a fresh start, stating, 'However, I think the next match is a separate occasion and has little to do with what happened. So we move on.' This mental resilience will be vital as Roma face one of the biggest tests in club football at a sold-out Olimpico.