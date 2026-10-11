Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Como 1907 v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Translated by

Malen sent off as Como and Roma draw 0-0: Gasperini two points behind Inter and Lazio

Como vs Roma
Como
Roma
Serie A

Relive Serie A matchday three LIVE with us.

Serie A, matchday 6

Como-Roma 0-0

Scorers: -



Sunday's lunchtime clash produces the first 0-0 of the season after 54 matches. At 12.30pm, Cesc Fabregas's Como draw 0-0 at the Sinigallia with Gian Piero Gasperini's Roma in the sixth round of Serie A following the international break. Fabregas and Gasperini are two of the league's footballing masters, while their sides look more capable than anyone else of becoming the anti-Inter. Malen's bad challenge on Kaiki earns him a red card in the 53rd minute, leaving Roma with 10 men and ruling the Dutchman out of their next match against Genoa at the Olimpico. Como, coming off a heavy defeat in Frosinone, have three wins and two draws. They sit five points off the top and three behind Roma, who drew 2-2 against Inter before the break and remain two points off the top. Roma have not won in Como in the past three seasons. This time, Lorenzo Pellegrini hits the post in the first half.Inter and Lazio benefit.


  • The goals and highlights

    56' - Chance for Como! Diao lays the ball off to Perrone on the edge of the area, but his weak shot wastes the opportunity.


    55' - ROMA DOWN TO 10, MALEN SENT OFF! Malen sees red for a bad, studs-up challenge on Kaiki.


    45'+1 - Wesley takes a huge risk, catching Diao as he races towards goal: Fabbri does not even give a foul, though the Brazilian probably deserved a red card.


    33' - Gollini comes to the rescue again, rushing out to stop Caqueret as he goes through on goal.


    24' - Malen gets to the ball ahead of the onrushing Butez and rounds him, but shoots wide.


    23' - Chance for Como: Mancini loses the ball while playing out, and Caqueret picks it up before shooting narrowly wide.


    11' - Pellegrini hits the post! Koné sets up the Roma captain, whose low right-footed shot from outside the area strikes the post to Butez's left.


    7' - Como respond immediately: a through ball puts Paz one-on-one with Gollini, who blocks the Argentine's shot.


    6' - Roma go close to taking the lead, but Dybala wastes the chance to make it 0-1. Malen works the ball brilliantly to the Argentine, who shoots weakly into Butez's arms from inside the area with a clear sight of goal.

  • The match details

    Como-Roma 0-0

    Scorers: -

    COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto (Kempf on 88'), Ramón, Chalobah, Kaiki; Perrone (Milla on 88'), Da Cunha (Baturina on 78'); Caqueret (Jesus Rodriguez on 66'), Paz, Diao (Addae on 88'); Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas.


    ROMA (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso (Balerdi on 60'); Wesley, De Roon, Koné (Lulli on 89'), Molina; Pellegrini (Soulè on 46'), Dybala (Pisilli on 89'); Malen. Manager: Gasperini.


    Booked: Diao (C), Kaiki (C), Koné (R), Soulé (R), Baturina (C).

    Sent off: Malen (R)

    Assists: -

    Referee: Fabbri

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Champions League
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
Como crest
Como
COM
Champions League
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA