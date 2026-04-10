Don't dare sign Lucas Ribeiro! Kaizer Chiefs warned against signing former Mamelodi Sundowns star: 'He is gone; let’s forget about him'
- Cultural Leonesa
Chiefs-Ribeiro rumours gathering pace
It is not even a season since Lucas Ribeiro unceremoniously left Mamelodi Sundowns for Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa.
Unlike his time with Masandawana, where they were challenging for titles including the CAF Champions League, at Deportiva Leonesa, Ribeiro is fighting against relegation.
Now, the Brazilian has been linked with a return to South Africa, but this time around with Kaizer Chiefs.
- Backpage
Can Chiefs sign Ribeiro?
According to former Orlando Pirates midfielder Lebohang Mokoena, such a move will be wrong.
“You can’t rule out Chiefs, but the only problem I have is, will Chiefs be able to break the bank to have a player like Ribeiro? Also, with history, there are only a few players who have moved from Sundowns and came to Chiefs and delivered,” Mokoena told Soccerbeat.
“I can mention only a few; you had Josta [Dladla] and [Jose] Torrealba. But after that, the players who moved to Chiefs really struggled in terms of meeting the expectations that they came with.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a wise move for Chiefs to get a player like Ribeiro, especially knowing that he played for a team like Sundowns and for him to join a team like Chiefs that is trying to get back a championship-winning mentality and winning ways," he added.
“I would say to Kaizer Chiefs, 'No.' Ribeiro is gone; we will see him. There are a lot of players in the country. They must just look around until they get some raw talent they need.”
- Backpage
Can Ribeiro flourish at Chiefs?
Giving examples of players who moved from Chloorkop to Naturena and failed to flourish, Mokoena warned Glamour Boys against such a transfer move.
“If it were to happen that they have a player like Ribeiro, I think they would have an individual player. Remember, he is just an individual player, and he needs his teammates,” Mokoena added.
“The only way Ribeiro can perform is when he has quality teammates around him. I don’t think it would make any change; instead, there would be more pressure on Ribeiro.
“We saw it when Keagan [Dolly] arrived, when [Gaston] Sirino arrived. Sirino was on top of his game at Sundowns, and he even wore number 10. I don’t think it will make any change, but just more pressure for Ribeiro because of his package if he comes to Chiefs."
“So, Chiefs, look somewhere else. I know fans would be like, 'Let him come,' but after a couple of months, they will be singing a different tune because the guy himself said he wants to leave South Africa. He is gone; let’s forget about him. Let him fight against relegation there [in Spain]; we have a lot of players here.”
- Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
'Exceptional player'
Although Mokoena is sceptical about a possible Ribeiro move to Chiefs, former Amakhosi coach Sergio Dos Santos believes the Brazilian should consider such a transfer.
"Ribeiro is an exceptional player and [would be] a valuable addition for Amakhosi at this time. He has the ability to impact any team in South Africa in a big way," Dos Santos said.
"If he is available and can be brought back to South Africa, I would strongly recommend that Chiefs get him. We all saw Ribeiro's influence during his tenure at Sundowns. He has both skill and situational awareness on and off the field."