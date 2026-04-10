Don't dare sign Lucas Ribeiro! Kaizer Chiefs warned against signing former Mamelodi Sundowns star: 'He is gone; let’s forget about him'

According to former Orlando Pirates midfielder Lebohang Mokoena, such a move will be wrong.

“You can’t rule out Chiefs, but the only problem I have is, will Chiefs be able to break the bank to have a player like Ribeiro? Also, with history, there are only a few players who have moved from Sundowns and came to Chiefs and delivered,” Mokoena told Soccerbeat.

“I can mention only a few; you had Josta [Dladla] and [Jose] Torrealba. But after that, the players who moved to Chiefs really struggled in terms of meeting the expectations that they came with.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a wise move for Chiefs to get a player like Ribeiro, especially knowing that he played for a team like Sundowns and for him to join a team like Chiefs that is trying to get back a championship-winning mentality and winning ways," he added.

“I would say to Kaizer Chiefs, 'No.' Ribeiro is gone; we will see him. There are a lot of players in the country. They must just look around until they get some raw talent they need.”