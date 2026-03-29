Kaizer Chiefs encouraged to sign Lucas Ribeiro Costa as contract in Spain runs out, and he 'could serve as a key figure similar to Relebohile Mofokeng's role at Orlando Pirates'

Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa's contract at Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa will expire in June.

The 27-year-old, however, has an option to extend by another year.

But with Cultural Leonesa anchoring the Segunda Division, they are likely to be relegated to the third tier.

If that happens, Ribeiro might not be keen to go down with the team but move elsewhere.

Kaizer Chiefs have been alerted to Ribeiro's situation and advised to make the unexpected move on the Brazilian.