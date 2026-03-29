Kaizer Chiefs encouraged to sign Lucas Ribeiro Costa as contract in Spain runs out, and he 'could serve as a key figure similar to Relebohile Mofokeng's role at Orlando Pirates'
- Cultural Leonesa
Ribeiro's situation in Spain
Former Mamelodi Sundowns forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa's contract at Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa will expire in June.
The 27-year-old, however, has an option to extend by another year.
But with Cultural Leonesa anchoring the Segunda Division, they are likely to be relegated to the third tier.
If that happens, Ribeiro might not be keen to go down with the team but move elsewhere.
Kaizer Chiefs have been alerted to Ribeiro's situation and advised to make the unexpected move on the Brazilian.
- Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa
Exceptional Ribeiro would be valuable for Chiefs
"Ribeiro is an exceptional player and [would be] a valuable addition for Amakhosi at this time. He has the ability to impact any team in South Africa in a big way," former Chiefs coach Sergio Dos Santos told KickOff.
"If he is available and can be brought back to South Africa, I would strongly recommend that Chiefs get him. We all saw Ribeiro's influence during his tenure at Sundowns. He has both skill and situational awareness on and off the field."
- Backpage
Chiefs lack a leader
"He understands the game thoroughly and is the type of player who can motivate others," added Dos Santos.
"The current challenge at Chiefs is the absence of such a leader, an individual who can carry the team and command respect from opponents.
"At 26, Ribeiro remains young and is a promising investment. His playing style has the potential to uplift younger players at Chiefs.
"He is precisely the type of player needed to elevate the club to greater heights."
- Orlando Pirates
Ribeiro can be Chiefs' own Mofokeng
While Ribeiro's level of competitiveness is arguably higher than that of Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng, Dos Santos feels the impact the Brazilian could make at Naturena could be similar to the 21-year-old's at the Buccaneers.
"Chiefs require a creative playmaker, someone willing to give that extra effort. Ribeiro could serve as a key figure for Chiefs, similar to [Relebohile] Mofokeng's role at Pirates," Dos Santos continued.
"Currently, the club lacks that presence. Ribeiro can be for Chiefs what Mofokeng is for Pirates. Signing Ribeiro would be a strategic and beneficial decision."