South Africans are not convinced legends can run football in Mzansi as urged by ex-Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba.

The Safa presidential hopeful Ledwaba recently sent a strong message to former Kaizer Chiefs & Bafana Bafana star Doctor Khumalo and co. to unite and have a say in the running of the game.

She stated some leaders in the country are using their elective posts for selfish gains and should be stopped.

However, football lovers in the country believe it takes more than being a legend to streamline football in Mzansi and run it effectively.